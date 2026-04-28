AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department on Monday urged companies, businesses and individuals with outstanding tax liabilities up to December 31, 2024, to benefit from a Cabinet decision extending the mandate of the tax settlement and reconciliation committee until the end of June 30.

In a statement, the department called on eligible taxpayers to submit settlement requests through its website to take advantage of available facilities and exemptions approved by the Cabinet.

The department noted that the decision allows settlements for tax files that have received final court rulings, with the exception of cases involving tax evasion offences.

It also said the settlement covers all income tax claims regardless of their value, excluding only cases with final judicial rulings related to tax evasion.

Applications for settlement or instalment plans can be submitted electronically via a dedicated form on the department’s website, without any fees, whether filed by the taxpayer or an authorised representative.

The move aims to enable taxpayers to settle accumulated liabilities from previous years and clear their financial obligations, while supporting economic activity, easing financial burdens and ensuring sustainability.

It also seeks to enhance fairness among taxpayers, expand the base of beneficiaries and allow those with pending claims to resolve them and strengthen their financial positions.

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