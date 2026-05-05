AMMAN — Tourist site visits in Jordan reached 632,048 from the start of 2026 until April 25, data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities showed on Monday.

The data revealed that 63 per cent of visits were by foreign tourists, 33 per cent by Jordanians and 4 per cent by non-Jordanian Arabs, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The figures included repeat visits by the same visitor to different sites, compared with the same period in 2025, visits declined from 894,036 recorded by April 30, 2025, marking a drop of 261,988 visits, or 29 per cent.

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) had earlier reported that tourism income fell by 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 to reach $1.65 billion, compared with a rise of 8.9 per cent to $1.72 billion in the same period of 2025.

The CBJ data showed that tourism income from European visitors increased by 20.1 per cent, Asian visitors by 4.7 per cent and Americans by 1.2 per cent.

Income declined from Jordanian expatriates by 10.1 per cent, Arabs by 2.2 per cent and other nationalities by 24 per cent.

In March 2026, tourism income fell by 5.4 per cent to $410 million, mainly due to a 20.3 per cent drop from most nationalities, except non-Jordanian Arab visitors, which rose by 12.1 per cent.

Tourism income in March declined by 23.2 per cent compared with February 2026.

Spending by Jordanians and residents abroad also dropped by 6.3 per cent in the first quarter to $459.7 million. As a result, net tourism income declined by 2.8 per cent to $1.19 billion.

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