UAE: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced a strategic collaboration with virtual asset service provider CoinMENA FZE, to provide users with a seamless and secure onramp from fiat to crypto via card deposits.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony led by Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships, and Enterprises at Network International, and Talal Tabbaa, CEO of CoinMENA.

A leading virtual asset service provider, CoinMENA is regulated and licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, and the Central Bank of Bahrain. CoinMENA enables investors to buy, sell, send, receive, and store digital assets safely and securely.

CoinMENA Co-Founders Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an said in a joint statement: “Partnering with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the MENA region, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing our users in the UAE with seamless and secure onramps to crypto. With the ability to deposit fiat to their CoinMENA wallet instantly via cards, our users can now experience a streamlined and efficient process. This aligns with our mission to continually enhance the accessibility and convenience of crypto services. We look forward to leveraging Network International's industry leadership in the UAE and providing the best experience possible for our users.”

Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprises at Network International, said, “Network’s legacy of 30 years of providing cutting-edge payment solutions allows us to capitalise our experience and expertise across next-generation platforms such as crypto and digital asset financial services. Our collaboration with CoinMENA will provide UAE investors with an additional option to use their cards to fund their CoinMENA wallets.”

He added, “Deposits using cards is the most convenient way for users to fund their crypto wallets. We look forward to supporting CoinMENA by strengthening their onramp capabilities, through our best-in-class N-Genius payment gateway. Our partnership further reaffirms our commitment to streamline digital payments in the region in line with the UAE’s bid to become a financially inclusive and cashless economy.”

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 150,000+ merchants.

About CoinMENA

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CoinMENA B.S.C. (C) is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a crypto asset service provider (category-3). CoinMENA FZE, a sister company, is licensed as a broker-dealer virtual asset service provider (VASP) by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and serves UAE-based residents. CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA region who want access to crypto asset investment options by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. At CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, send, receive, and store digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets exchange platform in the region. For more information, please visit www.coinmena.com

About VARA

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For more information visit: www.vara.ae