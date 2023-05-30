Dubai, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics introduced the Smart House of Entertainment concept in Dubai to showcase how its 2023 TV line-up is best suited for the evolving lifestyle needs of consumers. At an exclusive event in Dubai, Samsung demonstrated how it is leading in home entertainment innovation, delivered through seamless smart connectivity and an exclusive range of ultra-large screens that puts the TV at the heart of the smart home experience.

This focus on premium Smart TVs has seen Samsung uphold its unparalleled leadership in the TV industry for nearly two decades. Data from research firm Omdia reveals that Samsung again topped the global TV market in 2022, making it the 17th year in a row that the company ranked first in the global TV market.

Samsung showcased the Smart House of Entertainment concept in a luxury villa at Nikki Beach – Dubai. Spanning four rooms, the concept offered visitors a glimpse of how Samsung's 2023 TV line-up provides premium entertainment experiences for consumers. Each room featured different Smart TVs, including Neo QLED 8K, OLED, The Freestyle, The Frame, The Serif and The Sero. Additionally, all the rooms were powered with Samsung's SmartThings home automation technology, positioning the TV as the smart hub of every room in the house. With many homes having TVs in each room today, the Smart House of Entertainment demonstrates how Samsung empowers each family member with powerful, intelligent technology to define their personal entertainment experience.

The Smart House concept aligns with the increased interest in smart homes among UAE residents and, more broadly, with UAE's vision for Smart Cities. By connecting various devices and appliances throughout the house, Samsung demonstrates how users can create a smart lifestyle tailored to their needs.

Nikola Aksentijevic, Head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "Through innovation and listening to our customers, Samsung continues to lead the industry as the world's leading TV brand, particularly in the large screen segment. With the Samsung Smart House of Entertainment concept, we can demonstrate how we are accelerating our customers' adoption of cutting-edge smart home experiences. In this journey, our content partners play a fundamental part in the Samsung TV offering, and we will continue working together to bring the best customer experience and content for all."

Starting in the living room, guests were able to experience top Arabic content on Shahid on the 98-inch Neo QLED, which instantly transforms the room into a home cinema. It is powered by the Neo QLED 4K and features Quantum Mini LEDs that produce a billion colours and intense contrast with 1.5 times more lighting zones than Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology. This is complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.

Gaming enthusiasts experienced epic gaming with the Neo QLED in the Gaming Zone powered by Xbox. The TV features the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which brings high-speed games and high-octane movies to life with crisp visuals at blazing-fast speeds, with up to 144hz refresh rate with compatible PC-connected content. Meanwhile, the Freestyle projector offers easy connectivity with PC or gaming console, turning any flat surface into a Full HD 100" gaming screen.

To enable gamers to make the most out of their games, the 2023 Neo QLED 4K features the Samsung Game Bar with helpful information such as the current refresh rate and input lag. Gamers can also change the screen's aspect ratio to widen their field of view for more compelling gameplay.

On to the family room powered by OSN, guests experienced how the 2023 OLED 83” delivers bold contrast, dramatic sound, and vibrant colours. Its proprietary Quantum HDR OLED+, boosted by Quantum Dots, delivers bold contrast, dramatic sound, and vibrant colours, elevating OSN+ content to a whole level. The powerful AI processing technology transforms ordinary content into colourful 4K video while Dolby Atmos audio provides immersive surround sound.

In the adjoining master bedroom, guests marvelled at STARZPLAY content on The Frame 75” which combines the innovation and picture quality of a Samsung QLED 4K with the ability to customize the stylish bezel to fit the home décor. When idle, The Frame turns into your personal art exhibition, featuring some of the world's most beloved masterpieces, curated by Samsung in conjunction with leading museums and galleries.

Through product innovation, Samsung is driving the premium TV market, attracting more content partners to its entertainment ecosystem. At the Samsung Smart House of Entertainment event, regional and global partners such as STARZPLAY, Anghami, Shahid, OSN, Disney+, YouTube and Microsoft Xbox, and more collaborated with Samsung to showcase their blockbusters, leveraging the New QLED and OLED's cutting-edge visuals, true-to-form color reproduction and high-quality surround sound. By pursuing such effective collaborations, Samsung leads the industry in content partnerships and alliances, adding more value and entertainment options for customers.

By focusing on bigger, better screens, Samsung is delivering premium entertainment experiences for customers while aligning with customers' needs. The Omdia report reveals that Samsung dominated the global ultra-large TV market segment in 2022, reporting a 36.1% and 42.9% market share for TVs over 75 and 80 inches, respectively. For the premium TV market priced over $2,500, Samsung retained the largest market share by revenue at 48.6%.

