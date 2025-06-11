Site of new offices at Expo City Dubai includes FUJIFILM Technology Center (FTC) to showcase company’s innovative offerings

Japanese giant reaffirms commitment to Middle East and Africa while anticipating another double-digit growth year in the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa today announced the inauguration of its new offices at Expo City Dubai, – an innovation-driven, people-centric community designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and the new centre of Dubai’s future. The site will also host the FUJIFILM Technology Center (FTC) to support the training of employees, business partners, and end-users in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

FUJIFILM brings world-renowned expertise and innovations to some of the region’s vital sectors. As a global leader in healthcare, imaging and printing technologies, the firm supplies cutting-edge solutions in the UAE such as innovative diagnostic imaging systems helping raise the standard of care in the country and contributing to its development goals. The company is also preparing to launch AI-driven screening centers (NURA) in the region, reflecting its commitment to early detection and better health outcomes.

Over the past five years, FUJIFILM has more than doubled its number of staff across its offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa. The establishment of its new offices in the UAE is part of the company’s future-facing mindset, as well as efforts to increase proximity to end-consumers and key partners. The company also recorded impressive annual performance in 2024 and is looking to repeat the feat this year with an expected double-digit growth.

H.E. Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, said: “We welcome the inauguration of FUJIFILM’s new offices and Technology Center in Expo City Dubai. This new investment by Japan’s top company in healthcare, imaging and printing reflects the excellent relations between Japan and the UAE as well as the strategic position of the UAE as a global hub for business. I look forward to FUJIFILM’s technologies contributing to better healthcare, promotion of industries and human capacity development.”

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “With its technologies used in vital sectors and its commitment to knowledge-sharing, FUJIFILM’s choice of Expo City Dubai for its new offices and Technology Center reinforces the city’s position as a hub for global businesses driving innovative solutions in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to welcome FUJIFILM to our innovation- and sustainability-focused community – an ecosystem where like-minded entities collaborate to drive meaningful progress.”

The FUJIFILM Technology Center (FTC) is equipped with a comprehensive range of FUJIFILM solutions for live demonstrations, allowing visitors to try and test multiple products and services.

Underscoring the global importance of the center for the company, Masataka Akiyama, President and CEO of FUJIFILM Europe, also stated: “Our investment in the new offices and FUJIFILM Technology Center is a powerful enabler for product showcases, including a full-fledged center with hands-on training and lectures delivered by professionals in the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco. We are now also inviting imaging and printing experts to our new Dubai office space to facilitate the exchange of ideas and support the delivery of unrivaled solutions to our customers. The FUJIFILM Technology Center will be invaluable asset in the efforts to leverage our rich heritage of innovation and continue to serve as a benchmark for progress in the region.”

Michio Kondo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa, commented: “With the opening of our new offices at Dubai Expo City, FUJIFILM is starting the next exciting chapter of our success story in the Middle East. As we look to deepen our contribution to the region’s prosperity and the wellbeing of its people by providing value through innovation and purpose-driven growth, our new space will be a focal point for co-creation, training, new partnerships, and the development of high-tech solutions to help enhance lives and economies.”

At the end of last year, FUJIFILM signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent healthcare and medical institutions in Saudi Arabia. These partnerships aim to enhance healthcare solutions by promoting digitalization, improving efficiency, and delivering better patient outcomes, underscoring FUJIFILM’s enduring collaboration with regional and Saudi organizations. FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa will also extend its commitment to the development of the region’s talent, with plans to introduce new hires to support FTC operations and cement the company’s leading role in knowledge sharing.

– Ends –

About FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa

FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa, part of the globally renowned FUJIFILM Corporation, provides innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, photography, graphics, printing, and digital imaging. With over 90 years of expertise, FUJIFILM is at the forefront of healthcare transformation, pioneering diagnostic equipment, AI solutions, and tele-radiology services.