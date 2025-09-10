Muscat – In a decisive step toward transformation and renewed public engagement, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) hosted a landmark media event in Muscat under the theme “Powering Progress in Oman: From Inception to the Future”, a reflection of the company’s renewed commitment to growth grounded in trust, innovation, and national impact.

Held on 10 September 2025, the event welcomed industry stakeholders, national media, and Shell Oman’s executive management team led by the CEO.

Amid the fast-evolving energy and mobility landscape, the event underscored Shell Oman’s ambition to grow in step with Oman Vision 2040. Reflecting this vision, CEO Dr. Mohammed Al Balushi remarked: “For 67 years, Shell Oman has stood with this nation, building a legacy of service, resilience, and trust. Our journey has always been about more than operations, it is about remaining deeply connected to the people we serve. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners and stakeholders, to power Oman’s progress in line with Shell’s global strategy and Oman Vision 2040. Guided by empathy, innovation, and national pride, we will continue to serve the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and contribute to the realization of his vision for Oman’s future.”

Throughout the event, Shell Oman showcased landmark achievements across its core businesses. Highlights included the inauguration of the Sultanate’s first hydrogen service station, the launch of FuelSave 91, and the signing of a major contract with Oman Air at Muscat and Salalah International airports. The company also announced a strategic EV partnership with Porsche and underscored its collaboration with Al Meera to modernize the Non-Fuel Retail experience. In Lubricants, Shell Oman celebrated 40 years of operations at its world-class Lubricants Blending Plant, a cornerstone in supporting local industry and exports, while also introducing Shell’s pioneering immersion cooling technologies designed to enable the growth of data centres in Oman and across the region.

Collectively, these milestones reflect Shell Oman’s drive to innovate, elevate customer experience, and advance the energy transition.

The conference also underscored Shell Oman’s employee engagement efforts, a notable 94% Omanization rate and its commitment to In-Country Value (ICV). These initiatives are not just economic contributions but also positions Shell Oman as a catalyst for national progress and a trusted partner for locals.

Beyond operational performance, Shell Oman emphasized its evolving brand story, one that embodies resilience and ambition, while remaining true to Shell’s world-class global standards.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with 94% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

Enquiries

Mahmoud Al Abri

GM – Corporate Relations and Investor Relations Officer

Shell Oman Marketing Company

Email: feedbackandissues-om@shell.com

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this press release “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this press release refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. “Joint ventures” and “joint operations” are collectively referred to as “joint arrangements”. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, regional conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a significant cybersecurity breach; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this press release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, 11 September, 2025. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Shell’s Net Carbon Intensity

Also, in this press release, we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity”, which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the term Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity” is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-zero emissions target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Intensity (NCI) targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCI target, as these targets are currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Shell expects to publish its 2024 Energy Transition Strategy on March 14, 2024, which will include an update on Shell’s energy transition strategy and set out Shell’s climate targets and ambitions for the future.

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

This press release may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as [cash capital expenditure] and [divestments]. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this press release do not form part of this press release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this press release that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.