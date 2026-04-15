Dubai, UAE – With the Galaxy S26 Series now available in the UAE, Samsung Care+ gives users added peace of mind from day one. As smartphone upgrade cycles continue to lengthen globally, with average ownership now reaching 3.5 years, protecting devices over the long term matters more than ever.

Samsung Care+ helps users protect their device, maintain its performance, and preserve its value over time, making it easier to enjoy the Galaxy experience for longer.

Flexible protection for everyday use

Samsung Care+ includes unlimited repairs for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdowns, with cracked screen repairs starting from AED 199 for Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, and AED 299 for Galaxy S26 Ultra. For users looking for added reassurance, extended warranty coverage also provides protection beyond the standard warranty period.

Samsung Care+ also offers flexible payment options, with both monthly and upfront plans available. For Galaxy S26 Ultra users in the UAE, coverage starts from AED 33.99 per month or AED 599 upfront for two years.

Expert support, made simple

Samsung Care+ is designed to make support easy when it is needed most, with a streamlined claims process that helps reduce disruption to everyday life.

Once a claim is submitted, Samsung-authorized service centers handle repairs using Samsung genuine parts and certified technicians, helping keep devices in optimal condition over time.

Samsung Care+ also provides coverage at home and abroad across eligible markets, giving users added confidence wherever they go.

Long-term peace of mind

Galaxy S26 Series is designed to support users every day through intuitive Galaxy AI experiences, and Samsung Care+ helps protect that experience over time. Together, they offer users greater confidence in how they use, maintain, and enjoy their devices.

Samsung Care+ is available when purchasing Galaxy S26 Series devices through samsung.com/ae, Samsung Experience Stores, and selected retails. Users who already have their device can still enroll within 60 days of purchase by visiting samsungcareplus.com or through Settings > About Phone > Samsung Care+ on their Galaxy S26 device.

For more information on Samsung Care+, please visit samsung.com/ae/offer/samsung-care-plus/.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

1 SQ Magazine, “Smartphone Statistics 2026: Powerful Insights,” updated February 18, 2026. Available at: https://sqmagazine.co.uk/smartphone-statistics/