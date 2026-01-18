Cairo, Egypt – Granite Financial Holding, a digitally-enabled asset management company, announced that it has received the Fintech license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), enabling the immediate launch of its proprietary Mobile Application, Granite Money Market Account (Granite MMA). The launch follows the FRA’s decision on Thursday, January 15, 2026, which authorized the company to utilize fintech for receiving fund subscriptions and executing purchase and redemption orders for open-ended investment funds. This approval positions Granite at the forefront of financial institutions advancing full digital adoption within Egypt.

The launch of Granite Money Market Account comes at a pivotal moment for Egypt’s financial landscape. As an estimated EGP 1.3 trillion in savings certificates starting to mature in January 2026, liquidity has become a central focus, with institutions competing aggressively to retain deposits amid shifting interest rate conditions.

Granite addresses a different need. Rather than competing for locked-in savings, Granite Money Market Account is designed for individuals and institutions holding substantial idle liquidity who seek to keep their cash fully accessible while generating the highest daily returns through a regulated money market framework without lock-ins.

For companies and institutions, Granite offers an advanced digital dashboard that delivers real-time visibility into liquidity and cash flows. Combined with a tax-free return structure, the platform enables corporates to move beyond passive cash holding toward a more disciplined and optimized approach to treasury management.

Hisham Akram, Founder and CEO of Granite Financial Holding, commented: “Securing this digital license marks a crucial step in executing our strategy. It reinforces our commitment not only to regulatory compliance but to contributing to the evolution of the financial ecosystem. With this foundation in place, we are positioned to advance our vision of modernizing financial asset management through technology-led, client-centric solutions. We believe meaningful financial progress comes from combining institutional-grade security with simple, accessible digital experiences for both individuals and corporations.

The digital platform sets a new benchmark for financial services by delivering a secure, seamless, and trusted user experience. Through the mobile application, individuals can complete a fully digital account opening and e-KYC registration within minutes, with no paperwork or branch visits required. Users benefit from 24/7 access to their funds with daily compounded returns and no lock-ins. The “Granite MMA” can be linked to any Egyptian bank account, enabling smooth transfers to and from the account.

Hussein El Sheikh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Granite, added: The FRA's approval is a testament to the robustness of our digital infrastructure and the disciplined process that went into building Granite. From the beginning, our focus has been on delivering a solution that is both secure and genuinely practical for everyday use. If you have excess cash that you want to keep liquid and accessible, the Granite Digital Money Market Account is your best option. It’s safe, secure and easy-to-use.

"This approval validates how we built Granite from day one," said Mahmoud Moursy, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer. "We focused on security, compliance, and performance at the infrastructure level, not as add-ons. We're not building another fintech app; we're building the next generation of regulated financial accounts."

As market conditions continue to evolve, Granite’s approach reflects a broader shift in how investors think about cash, not as money to be parked or chased for short-term yield. It’s a rather strategic asset that should remain liquid, transparent, and consistently at work.

About Granite Financial Holding

Granite Financial Holding was established in 2023 in Egypt by a team of professionals with decades of deep expertise in asset management, banking, and large-scale digital systems, under the leadership of Hisham Akram, Hussein El Sheikh, and Mahmoud Morsy. The company delivers innovative financial solutions fully supervised by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), aiming to pioneer the CashTech sector. Granite seeks to redefine cash management by mobilizing idle balances for individuals and corporates, offering products that generate superior daily returns on liquid cash. Users have full control and seamless access to their accounts anytime, allowing them to withdraw and deposit without restrictions or administrative hurdles, in addition to the tax-free benefit for corporates, all designed to enhance institutional cash management efficiency.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abdelaziz Khalaf

Media Relations Executive

abdelaziz.khalaf@publicistinc.com