Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The city of Jeddah is introducing its newest architectural masterpiece, at the luxurious Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah project. Construction has been completed on the project’s biggest suspended bridges in the Middle East, set to earn a spot in the Guiness World Records. Spanning 60 meters long and 130 meters above sea level, the bridges will connect the towers and include eight floors weighing 2,500 tons, transforming the Jeddah skyline.

Designed by SOM, the new development features 249 luxurious guest rooms and suites, 21 serviced apartments for short- and long-term stays, and 76 private residences, including penthouses. It boasts opulent interiors, tasteful design elements, expansive living spaces for families, spa-inspired bathrooms, and marble-clad interiors, as well as outdoor terraces overlooking the Red Sea.

Rasha Al Othaim, Head of Marketing and PR at Midad, said: “This is a turning point in architectural excellence and luxury living for the city of Jeddah, and embodies Saudi Arabia’s future vision to create high-end mega development living environments. As Jeddah continues to bolster its position as a leading tourist destination and a gateway to the two Holy Mosque, it not only stands as a dynamic commercial hub but provides a unique cultural tapestry that attracts visitors from around the world.”

“Our Hotels & Resorts portfolio is witnessing a significant growth in the Kingdom. Our Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah project will be the perfect addition to our existing and future hotels in this important destination,” said Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Building upon its legacy of exceptional hospitality, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has extended its expertise into luxury residential living. Since introducing branded Private Residences in 1985, Four Seasons has become a global leader in luxury property management, operating over 50 residential projects worldwide.

Midad Real Estate Investment &Development Co. is a leading real estate developer, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company focuses on creating luxury hospitality and mixed-use projects that combine traditional design with modern architecture to deliver redefine world-class properties.

