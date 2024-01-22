World’s first electric motorsport world championship leads Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS) for the second consecutive year, retains lead in Sustainable Championships Index (SChI™) and the Sustainable Motorsport Index (SMI) both for third year

Independent evaluations reinforce Formula E’s position as global leader of sustainability in sport

Formula E celebrates ten seasons as net zero since day zero, a first in global sports history

Dubai, Riyadh, London: Formula E has maintained its position as global leader for sustainability in sport, topping the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS) report, the Sustainable Championships Index (SChI™), and the Sustainable Motorsport Index (SMI) once again.

GSBS, the independent sustainability rating organisation, named Formula E top in four of the five award categories for sustainable performance from amongst the world’s leading elite sporting organisations, published in its annual report this week.

The report included a comprehensive analysis of 55 of the most influential organisations in the sports industry, including: FC Barcelona, Manchester City FC, Real Madrid, the Premier League, Formula 1, NFL, WWE, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, NY Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, and UFC.

The GSBS assessment drew from nearly 500 organisations worldwide invited to participate in the initial assessment – including motorsport, football, tennis, American football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, handball, and contact sports – representing the highest levels of Corporate, Environmental, Social and Governance (CESG) activity across professional sports. For the full report, visit GSBS Report.

Formula E was awarded Best Total Performance 2023 (jointly with Borussia Dortmund) for the second year running and was ranked highest in Best Corporate Performance, Best Social Performance, and Best Governance Performance.

Formula E also built on further success in the third edition of the SChI™, being crowned the most sustainable global motorsport for the third consecutive year.

The SChI™, an initiative run by Enovation Consulting, supported by University College London, assesses the sustainable performance of 106 motorsport championships. Assessments are carried out against six key markers of sustainability: Certifications, accreditations and awards, environmental criteria, social criteria, engagement and partnerships, and approaches to sustainability.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship significantly outperformed its competitors, securing four prestigious cups and clinching the leading position in the Index, surpassing the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The SMI is presently the only global performance system that measures publicly disclosed sustainability practices against the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the ESG framework in motorsports.

Julia Pallé, Vice President, Sustainability, Formula E said:

“We are proud to keep raising the bar in the global standard for sustainability in sport. Sustainability has been at the core of our championship since its inception, and we are determined to build on our commitment and capabilities year after year.

“Topping the charts once again reinforces that entertainment and sustainability can coexist without compromise. We urge the sports industry to continue working towards the highest level of sustainable operations and to use their influence to engage fans on the collective mission to combat climate change and social progress in line with the UN Sport 4 Climate action framework.”

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and the belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet. www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact: media@fiaformulae.com

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

About the GSBS Awards:

The annual GSBS Awards are not given by a jury. Rather the winners are determined based on the comprehensive, science-driven, and data-based GSBS Reporting Framework. The GSBS Framework covers a wide range of modern sustainability management topics, based on corporate, environmental, social and governance KPIs.

About the GSBS:

An independent, global not-for-profit organisation, which analyses and rates the sustainability performance of professional sports organisations – unbiased, science-driven & data-based. For the full report, visit: https://www.thegsbs.org

About the Sustainable Motorsport Index™

An industry first, the SMI™ family of indices is the only global performance system of its kind, benchmarking and comparing stakeholders across both circuits and championships based on publicly disclosed data. The findings within the reports identify and highlight disclosed best practices from the industry, showcasing to all stakeholders how they can adopt and improve their own sustainability performance, with the aim to improve performance across the entire motorsport sector. The fourth iteration of the Sustainable Circuits Index™, reporting on the sustainability performance of global motorsport venues, is due to be published later in the year.

More information: www.sustainablemotorsportindex.com

About Enovation Consulting

Enovation Consulting is a leading purpose-driven sustainability and strategic management agency driving the sustainability movement forward in the motorsport and sports industries.

Enovation Consulting runs two not-for-profit initiatives, the Sustainable Motorsport Index™, which measures the global sustainability performance of motorsport stakeholders, and Thursday for the Future, an initiative that gives the next generation access to the industry.