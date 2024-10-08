Dubai: Data-based AI Innovations have stolen the show at Dubai Forex Expo 2024, paving the way for a whole new era in the trading industry.

With the UAE recognizing data is the "oil of the future”, one of the region's core economic strategies have come to revolve around investing in a robust data infrastructure. The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 is set to lead the development of this data-driven foundation, aiming to establish the world’s leading AI research and development hub.

A key initiative aligning with this vision is the recent launch of the DMCC AI Center in Dubai, which will play a crucial role in advancing real-world AI applications across the MENA region. The center highlights AI’s transformative potential in areas such as supply chain optimization, automation, and enhanced market analysis.

“As AI continues to revolutionize the ability to process and analyze large datasets, it is offering significant benefits to both traders and portfolio managers”, said Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREX.com during a keynote speech she delivered at the 7th edition of Dubai Forex Expo 2024, held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai.

Hilal continues: “Traders are now able to leverage AI’s advanced data processing capabilities to identify new market patterns, optimize trading strategies, and gain deeper insights into price trends and sentiment analysis. On the industry side, portfolio managers can better assess risk, ensure compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. This shift is setting the stage for a new era of market dynamics.”

In alignment with these advancements, the UAE's Ministry of Finance has also identified fintech as a key sector for foreign direct investment (FDI), complementing the region's broader focus on technological innovation. As AI adoption continues to accelerate globally, the need for safe and structured regulations is increasingly recognized, preparing the ground for further growth and stability in both fintech and the wider financial markets.

“As the UAE advances its AI initiatives, the region is positioning itself as a global leader in integrating AI into the markets. This shift signals a major transformation and adopting a robust approach to these new patterns both from an industry and chart perspective will be crucial”, concludes Hilal.

Offering powerful platforms, quality execution, tight spreads and more, FOREX.com, an award-winning broker and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq listed company StoneX Group, stands today as one of the most dynamic and easy -to -use, data driven suite of impressive AI tools* trading companies in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.FOREX.com

* a simple-to-use, plain-English strategy creator.

Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries.

FOREX.com is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA., and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About Forex.com

FOREX.com is part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure. FOREX.com gives its clients access to more than 5,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

www.forex.com