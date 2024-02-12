Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has delivered the ultimate luxury sports activity vehicle — the new BMW XM — to world-renowned footballer Andres Iniesta, in the UAE.

The handover took place at the BMW AGMC showroom in Ras Al Khaimah, where the power and elegance of the BMW XM were unveiled as the new car of choice for Iniesta, who has been a UAE resident since 2023.

The most powerful SAV ever produced by BMW M, the BMW XM is a masterpiece of innovation and high-performance engineering. The combination of a 4.4-litre BMW M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine with a high-performance electric motor sets a new standard for what a luxury sports activity vehicle can be —delivering up to 653 horsepower. Making every drive an exhilarating experience, Iniesta can now enjoy the perfect blend of speed and efficiency on and off the field.

The choice of the BMW XM also reflects the Spanish midfielder’s commitment to excellence, as the first BMW M Plug-in Hybrid SUV which can travel almost 50km on all-electric power. The XM’s dual-engine capability ensures both thrilling top speed of 249 kmph — with a 0-100 mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds — and efficient driving dynamics.

This plug-in hybrid SUV is not only powerful but also environmentally conscious, aligning with BMW's commitment to sustainable mobility.

Inside, the BMW XM showcases a luxurious and indulgent interior equipped with the latest technology. The BMW Curved Display with the iDrive 8 Operating System, Intelligent Personal Assistant, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility offer unparalleled connectivity and convenience. Safety is also at the forefront, with features such as Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation.

From its Illuminated Kidney Grille to the 23” BMW M wheels and angular quad exhaust, the BMW XM’s design elements harmonise to create a bold, commanding presence.

The new BMW XM is now available at AGMC showrooms across the UAE. Customers can experience the same level of exhilaration and luxury as one of football’s greatest players by visiting their local showroom or contacting AGMC for more details.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.