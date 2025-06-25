Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The ongoing collaboration between Major Developers and international football icon Francesco Totti has become a hallmark of distinction for Manta Bay, now emerging as one of the most trusted and globally recognized real estate destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. Totti’s enduring influence elevates the project’s international appeal, capturing the imagination of elite investors seeking rare, experience-driven luxury.

Originally introduced through the Totti Signature Collection—a set of 10 exclusive ultra-luxury residences curated with the Italian icon’s input—the collaboration has evolved into a defining element of the Manta Bay lifestyle. As a homeowner and ambassador, Totti enhances the project’s image as a destination for those seeking privacy, refinement, and distinction.

These residences are more than just architectural landmarks. They reflect a lasting legacy of excellence,” said Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers. “Francesco Totti’s continued association with Manta Bay strengthens our connection with global investors who value trust, authenticity, and meaningful luxury. Our vision goes beyond design trends; we create destinations that stand the test of time, where every detail contributes to a lifestyle built on heritage, refinement, and enduring value. Each home within the Totti Signature Collection is designed to reflect a refined lifestyle, with wellness gardens, private cinemas, outdoor Jacuzzis, and signature memorabilia. Buyers are welcomed with an exclusive key handover hosted by Totti, followed by a private dinner in his company—an experience that underscores the personal nature of this collaboration.

Totti joins a distinguished circle of global icons who have embraced Manta Bay’s exclusive lifestyle. Celebrated football legends such as Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard have also chosen the development as their personal destination—drawn by its architectural finesse, waterfront setting, and immersive living experience. With 97% of units already sold, Manta Bay continues to resonate with elite buyers seeking exceptional real estate anchored in both luxury and legacy. Valued at AED 1 billion, Manta Bay features panoramic sea views, the region’s first sky pool beach, a full-service wellness center, and platinum-tier concierge services. The project is contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing reputation as a hub for luxury real estate in the region.

The collaboration with Francesco Totti reflects Major Developers’ vision of luxury as an experience that transcends aesthetics—rooted in identity, aspiration, and global prestige. By partnering with icons who embody excellence, the company continues to craft destinations that are both desirable and enduring. More than real estate, Major Developers is building a global brand defined by timeless living and legendary collaborations.