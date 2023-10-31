Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, announced taking delivery of four A320neo aircraft in the last two weeks of October 2023 as part of the expansion plan launched by the leading LCC under the title "We connect the world with the Kingdom," in line with the national strategy of civil aviation to reach 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists and increase the international destinations linked with the KSA to more than 250 by 2030.

With taking delivery of the new four aircraft, flynas increased the number of its A320neo aircraft, which are the most advanced, environmentally friendly, and most fuel-efficient among single-aisle aircraft worldwide, to 43 aircraft, representing more than 70% of its fleet, reinforcing flynas' commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, and increasing its fleet size to 60 aircraft, 4 of which are A330 wide-body aircraft, reflecting a growth of more than 100% in the last two years.

Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, confirmed: “The rapid growth in flynas’ fleet during the last period while the industry and the supply chain are facing challenges reflects the company’s reliability and its strategic partnership with the top aircraft producers in the world to continue with its plans to increase its fleet size and complete taking delivery of the new aircraft.”

Almohanna said, "We are delighted to receive 15 new aircraft during 10 months of the total 19 A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus for a total amount exceeding 32 billion riyals, which reflects flynas' commitment to achieving its strategy of growth and expansion by upscaling its fleet and multiplying the seating capacity of domestic and international flights in line with objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to streamline access to the two holy mosques, and the national strategy of civil aviation to enable national airlines to participate in linking the world with the Kingdom."

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

-Ends-