Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal is introducing three new routes from Dammam in the first phase of a massive expansion drive beginning in early January 2025.

Daily scheduled flights from the capital of the Kingdom’s eastern province to Najran, and four services a week from Dammam to Tabuk will be introduced on 1 January 2025. Yanbu will be added with thrice-weekly flights from January 2.

Tickets are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

Announcing the expansion at World Travel Market in London this week, Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our domestic growth is line with supporting the Kingdom’s drive to strengthen air connectivity to towns and cities across the country, many of which have populations of less than 400,000 but warrant more flights.

“Having well established bases in Riyadh and Jeddah, flyadeal is building its presence in the Eastern Province by adding frequency on existing routes and introducing three new destinations connecting to the region’s capital Dammam. Our new flights will facilitate travel for business and leisure purposes, support the growing desire among Saudis and international visitors to discover the rich diversity that the country offers, and attract a growing expatriate population to explore the Kingdom.

“Our growth out of Dammam is the first phase of a huge expansion drive in 2025 that will see more domestic routes added, and a host of international services introduced from our three gateway cities over the next few months.”

flyadeal currently operates from Dammam, the Kingdom’s vibrant port city with a population of over 1.5 million people, to 11 cities across Saudi Arabia, and to the Egyptian capital Cairo.

From its three bases in Saudi Arabia, flyadeal serves almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations in the the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. It operates a modern fleet of 36 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

flyadeal’s current year-round domestic network includes Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Dammam, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Madinah, Neom, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, and Taif, while international services cover Amman, Cairo, Sohag, Dubai and Istanbul.

About flyadeal’s new Dammam routes:

Najran: Captial of southwestern Najran Province, Najran is designated a new town and one of the fastest growing in the Kingdom, known for its archaeological findings in a region where agriculture is the main industry.

Tabuk: One of the most talked about cities in Saudi Arabia, Tabuk is the capital of Tabuk Province in the northwest and gateway to the Red Sea coast which is at the centre of mass tourism development projects.

Yanbu: The country’s second largest port and trading point in Madinah Province in western Saudi Arabia, Yanbu is home to a petroleum shipping terminal, oil refineries and petrochemical plants.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes it one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

