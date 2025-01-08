New Services To Jordanian Capital Amman From Riyadh And Jeddah

Pakistan Plans Underway With Scheduled Flights Launching To Karachi

Dammam, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal has begun 2025 with the launch of five routes from its operating bases of Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah marking the start of a major expansion drive that includes entry to Pakistan next month.

Taking the lion’s share of the expanded network is Saudi Arabia’s eastern provincial capital of Dammam with 14 new domestic flights a week spread across three destinations – Najran, Yanbu and Tabuk. flyadeal now operates 14 domestic routes from Dammam, plus an international service to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Two routes have been re-introduced from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Jordanian capital, Amman, with a total of 10 flights a week. All the new services were launched over the first two days of January. Preparations are also underway for the start of twice-weekly flights to Karachi from both Riyadh and Jeddah, effective February 2, heralding flyadeal’s entry to Pakistan with scheduled services.

The Saudi domestic expansion is part of the airline’s drive to strengthen air connectivity to towns and cities across the country, many of which have populations of less than 400,000 but warrant more flights.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Expanding our domestic and international networks has been the focus of our planning team in recent months to provide leisure and business travellers with more choice, options and, more importantly, greater air connectivity”.

“Dammam is our third largest base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranking behind Jeddah and our biggest, Riyadh, but is gaining more importance being a key industrial port city. With preparations well underway to launch our first scheduled flights to Pakistan next month, on behalf of my flyadeal colleagues, I’d like to thank our principle airport partners in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah for their continued support, working tirelessly with us to strengthen our operations across the Kingdom and beyond.”

Greenway added: “As more aircraft join flyadeal’s fleet during 2025, we will continue to inject additional capacity into our three bases with new routes and extra frequencies, part of a system wide expansion plan over the next 12 months.”

flyadeal currently serves almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations in the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. The airline operates a modern fleet of 36 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

About flyadeal’s expanded network:

Dammam to Najran: Capital of southwestern Najran Province, Najran is designated a new town and one of the fastest growing in the Kingdom, known for its archaeological findings in a region where agriculture is the main industry.

Dammam to Tabuk: One of the most talked about cities in Saudi Arabia, Tabuk is the capital of Tabuk Province in the northwest and gateway to the Red Sea coast which is at the centre of mass tourism development projects.

Dammam to Yanbu: The country’s second largest port and trading point in Madinah Province in western Saudi Arabia, Yanbu is home to a petroleum shipping terminal, oil refineries and petrochemical plants.

Riyadh and Jeddah to Amman: Jordan’s capital city is the country’s economic, political and cultural centre. One of the world’s oldest cities, Amman houses the oldest statues in the world, and is the national gateway to Jordan’s many archaeological wonders, including Petra and the Dead Sea.

Riyadh and Jeddah to Karachi: Pakistan’s commercial and financial capital is the country’s largest city and main trading centre being home to a bustling seaport.

Tickets are bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

-Ends-

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, recognized for its excellence in on-time performance.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes it one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.comwww.flyadeal.com