​​​​Pakistan:- Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Islamabad and Muscat in Oman, starting from 10 May 2024. The new route will initially start with a frequency of two weekly flights connecting both cities.

Flight Schedule between Islamabad International Airport and Muscat International Airport, effective 10 May,2024:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P 724 Islamabad 17:10 Muscat 19:00 Airbus A320 Friday/Sunday 9P 725 Muscat 19:50 Islamabad 23:35 Airbus A320 Friday/Sunday

Commenting on the airline’s third international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Following the successful launch of our international flights connecting Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, Fly Jinnah is proud to mark another milestone with the introduction of our third international route from Islamabad to Muscat, the capital city of Oman. This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally.”

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route adds to Fly Jinnah's growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.

About Fly Jinnah (FJ)

‘Fly Jinnah’ is a Pakistani private joint venture low-cost airline. Based in Karachi, Fly Jinnah follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

