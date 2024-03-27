Dubai, UAE – In celebration of Ramadan and Eid, Flowwow, a UAE-based gifting marketplace for local brands, is fostering the spirit of meaningful interactions and togetherness with the launch of a card game: ‘Ramadan Moments: Family Game for Heart-to-Heart Talks.’ Developed in partnership with Emirati digital artist Mariam Alobeidli, this deck of playing cards serves as a meaningful, atypical gift with artistic splendor and a way to bring people closer.

In a search for a festive gift, the Flowwow team explored UAE customers' views on traditional gifts during Ramadan and Eid. Recent research from Think with Google revealed a shift towards activities aligning with Ramadan's spirit, with 83% seeking spiritual inspiration and 78% showing interest in gift ideas and how-to videos. Notably, gaming interest surges during Ramadan, with "Ramadan games" searches spiking 14X. Moreover, a new Meta study found that 91 percent of shoppers or observers in the UAE prefer content that promotes community and togetherness across both Facebook and Instagram during Ramadan and Eid.

“The consumer insights confirmed our intuition that there was a rising reluctance to cliché gifts during Ramadan celebrations. It moved us towards offering people something truly unique and meaningful, reflecting the core Ramadan values”, – commented Slava Bogdan, Flowwow СEO and co-founder. “So, combining social media insights with the increased interest in games and gift ideas, we decided to introduce the "Ramadan Moments" card game, infused with local artistry. This gift idea is designed to foster meaningful interactions within families and uphold the values of unity and togetherness during this holy period”.

Inspired by the boost of local cultural and artistic flow, Flowwow also collaborated with the local artist Mariam Alobeidli to bring a touch of artistic splendour to the Ramadan game and empower local voices in the art industry. On a mission to support local brands, Flowwow shifts to promoting local art and upholding the rich cultural heritage of the Middle East.

As Mariam Alobeidli crafted her artwork, she poured her heart and soul into each stroke, infusing her cherished childhood memories with the essence of Ramadan. “I have used takias, prayer beads as a sign of the importance of prayer during Ramadan, ‘Dalla’ (teapot) to highlight the cherished family gatherings, and I also included the ‘midfa’a’ as the momentous occasion of breaking the fast. These symbols serve as reminders of our traditions, values, and the importance of community and faith, and I was honoured to incorporate them into the game” — added Mariam Alobeidli.

To play the game you have to pick a card daily and sincerely discuss answers, creating a ripple of honesty, integrity, and positivity throughout your home.

About Flowwow

Flowwow is a global gifting marketplace that simplifies gift-giving and connects local brands with customers. Rethinking the $30 billion online gifting market, Flowwow hosts over 14,000 local brands from 1,000 cities and operates in over 30 countries, including the UAE, Spain, the UK, Brazil, and the CIS region. As of 2023, the platform processed 3 million orders.

About the game

‘Ramadan Moments’ cards are now available for purchase on the Flowwow website and app. Additionally, enthusiasts can participate in a card game giveaway on Flowwow's official Instagram account, adding community engagement to the launch.

About Mariam Alobeidli

Mariam Alobeidli is a Dubai-based digital artist and creative entrepreneur, a cultural guide, an Instagram influencer with 17K followers, and a partner of the fashion clothing brand Splash Fashions. Other than art, Mariam has ample love for Emirati culture, which made her pursue getting a tourist guide license in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.