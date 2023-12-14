Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Flormar, the renowned international makeup brand, presented its refreshed brand identity and unveiled its ambitious 2030 vision at an international launch event held in Dubai. Following a successful debut in Turkey, where the brand revealed significant updates featuring a new logo, revamped visuals, packaging, and store designs, Flormar's latest slogan, "HAPPINESS IS YOUR COLOR," was introduced in Dubai. This milestone event also marked the appointment of Zeynep Bastık, a celebrated singer, as the brand's newest ambassador.

Flormar's commitment to spreading joy extends beyond aesthetic changes; the brand aims to uplift the mood of makeup lovers globally with high-performance colored cosmetic products at happy prices. Operating in over 70 countries through 30,000 sales points, Flormar's transformative journey, evident in its logo, packaging, visuals, and store designs over the past year, aligns with its new slogan and vision.

The launch event provided a platform for Flormar to share its 2030 vision with international business partners. Notably, the brand's officials highlighted the positive reception of the new brand identity by partners from key regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan. These regions, where Flormar enjoys significant brand awareness and presence, are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the brand's continued growth.

During the gathering, Flormar recognized its UAE business partner for 12 years, Multiplex International LLC, led by CEO Vinod Adnani, who is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The team received accolades, including the "Highest LFL Sales Growth Rate" and "Best Presentation in Wholesale" awards, underscoring their successful collaboration.