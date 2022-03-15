Amman-Jordan ( March 2022): Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, has celebrated its first Demo Day in Jordan on March 9th at the W Hotel in Amman, where they introduced five growth-driven tech startups operating in an array of industries namely health-tech, climate-tech, e-commerce, manufacturing IOT, and education-tech. The graduating entrepreneurs from the first cohort of the Flat6Labs Seed Program in Amman showcased their innovative products and solutions to a large audience of 130+ attendees, including investors from Jordan and the region, representatives from entrepreneur support organizations and the development community. Also in attendance were the fund Limited Partners; the ISSF, the IFC, Beyond Capital, Bank Al Etihad and GMS Ventures.

The event was also attended by his excellency Mr. Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, who commended the efforts that support organizations such as Flat6Labs are putting into growing and supporting the startup ecosystem in Jordan.

Flat6Labs’ General Manager in Jordan, Rasha Manna, expressing her happiness for the graduation of this cohort, said “We are very proud of our first cohort of five companies. Their commitment to making the most of the program and to their own personal growth has been inspiring to us. Our first cycle founders are mature entrepreneurs with relevant industry experience which better equips them for success. We look forward to continuing to support them on their growth journey.”

During the last 4 months of the Amman seed program, the Flat6Labs team has been working closely with the five startups; helping them develop their core business solutions and expand their operations by offering them business and technical training and mentorship sessions led by some of the best business leaders and industry experts in Jordan and the region.

The five startups have also received an investment of USD 112,000 each. It is worth mentioning that the Flat6Labs Jordan Seed Fund (JSF) was launched last June 2021 with the support of five prominent investors: International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), Beyond Capital, Bank Al-Etihad, and GMS Ventures & Investments.



The five start-ups graduating from the first cohort of the Amman Seed Program are:

Qarar:

Qarar is a ground-breaking manufacturing company that utilizes the Internet of Things to best identify under-utilized production capacity in the pharma sector through real-time analytics to optimize machine performance and operate smarter.

Coach You:

An Arabic-enabled online marketplace, Coach You enables working individuals across all career levels to enhance their skills, professionally and personally, by digitally connecting them with the best coaches from the MENA region and around the globe.

WASM:

WASM, a weather and forecasting technology company, ambitiously and innovatively mitigates the effects caused by severe weather occurrences, in aim to help companies improve their outcomes.

FLIMS:

FLIMS inspires preventative medicine by enabling individuals to live a healthier lifestyle in order to counter chronic diseases from taking over their lives, with their inventive science-based testing kits and wellness plans.

Bloom:

Bloom Local takes retail technology to another level and optimises content that allows sellers to efficiently and effectively digitise the exposure of their products at a fast pace across channels to potential shoppers in vicinity.

All the information and contact details of the startup founders are available on Flat6Labs’ website.

About Flat6Labs:

Flat6Labs is the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, currently running the most renowned startup programs in the region. Annually, Flat6Labs invests in more than 100 innovative and technology-driven startups enabling thousands of passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their daring ambitions and ultimately becoming their institutional co-founders.

Flat6Labs manages a number of seed funds with a total AUM in excess of $85M. More than 25 leading institutions have invested into the Flat6Labs managed funds; believing in the asset class and Flat6Labs’ proven track record as the market leader. Flat6Labs provides a wide range of investment ticket sizes ranging from $50K to $500k, supporting startups through their early journeys from Pre-Seed all the way to Pre-Series A stages. Alongside the investments, Flat6Labs’ exceptional startup programs, executed to cater specifically for the needs of the innovative entrepreneurs, help them accelerate their growth by providing them with a plethora of support services and connecting them to unparalleled opportunities with an expansive network comprising hundreds of business mentors, investors and corporates.

Launched and headquartered in Cairo since 2011, Flat6Labs has multiple offices across the region; with ongoing plans to expand into other emerging markets.

For more information, visit www.flat6labs.com