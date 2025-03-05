Aster Hospital Mankhool has moved up to No.4 in UAE. This hospital, alongside Aster Hospital Al Qusais and Medcare Hospital Al Safa, has been consistently featured in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals - UAE list over the last few years

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in the GCC, has announced that five of its hospitals have been recognized in Newsweek's prestigious World’s Best Hospitals 2025 list. This recognition reflects Aster's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services, establishing a strong presence in the region, and delivering exceptional patient care.

In the UAE, four hospitals have been recognized – Aster Hospital Mankhool (Rank #4), Aster Hospital Al Qusais (Rank #16), Medcare Hospital Al Safa (Rank #31) and Medcare Hospital Sharjah (Rank #35). Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, Aster Sanad Hospital stands out as one of the top hospitals in the Kingdom at Rank #38. These hospitals have been selected for their excellence in patient care, clinical outcomes, and the overall healthcare experience, which have been thoroughly evaluated by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista. The rankings were based on feedback from medical professionals, public surveys, and key data points that assess hospital performance on a global scale.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, commented, “Over the years, Aster DM Healthcare has evolved as an organization which upholds the highest standards of clinical excellence and renowned for setting benchmarks in international standards of care across specialties. Recognition by global platforms like Newsweek is an acknowledgement of the hard work, commitment and dedication of our doctors, nurses and staff to ensure that each patient receives the best outcome and care, further strengthening our resolve to continue striving for excellence in the healthcare sector.”

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, added, “At Aster we are constantly striving to make our customers’ and patients’ journey more meaningful and in the process we have introduced latest advancements in clinical solutions and patient led feedback metrics which helps us stay ahead of the curve. The healthcare sector is evolving rapidly, and we are glad to have integrated international methodologies like PROMs and PREMs which empower our patients by giving them the voice to actively share their experience, which in turn gets actioned to improve our services.

It is a moment of pride for us to note that most of our hospitals have ranked higher this year as compared to the last few years, which is a recognition of the collective efforts of our doctors, nurses, clinical and support staff to ensure that each patient who seeks our help receives the highest level of care, which remains our foremost priority.”

Newsweek's renowned ‘World's Best Hospitals List’ is a symbol of medical excellence, with hospitals selected based on rigorous evaluations on clinical excellence and patient care. Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista, surveyed 85000 medical experts and public data to publish the rankings.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across five countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.