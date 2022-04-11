Dubai: MetaIncubator is the first Metaverse Incubator in the Middle East and its goal is to incubate early-stage Metaverse and Web3 projects through Dubai as a hub. It aligns with the Dubai government's digital strategy and provides engineering, tokenomics, marketing, and investment services to startups. It also helps startups that want to get into the growing MENA regions. MetaIncubator aims to make Dubai the leader in the Metaverse industry.

As a part of Dubai's government efforts to create new digital economic sectors, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) becomes a comprehensive zone and regulator for virtual assets and crypto including digital assets, products, operators, and exchanges. It will be designing an attractive environment and a comprehensive ecosystem for that progressive sector within Dubai. This will complement the already "hot" Metaverse and Web3 sectors in Dubai and becomes one of the growth drivers in the next 10-20 years.

"MetaIncubator will join that effort to help build the Metaverse and Web3 ecosystems in Dubai. Its plan is to start with Dubai and serve the UAE and then continue to all GCC countries. It will help attract foreign Metaverse and Web3 projects to move into the region in order to help double the size of UAE’s digital economy from its current worth of over AED 100 billion. Achieving sustainability through high-tech job creation, honing talents, and foreign investments and potentially make UAE the top Metaverse and Web3 development center in the world.

UAE and Dubai actually have most of the successful elements, such as very open support for innovation and technologies, and a wonderful city lifestyle that business professionals and software developers love." said founder and CEO Sam Lai.

"We are very technology-driven when picking startups and hope to leverage our extensive experience in startup building and investing to curate the best Metaverse and Web3 projects that pass through the Dubai ecosystem and help them grow not just locally but also internationally. Most importantly, I am personally very excited to work with eager and committed startup founders that build something not only change the world but, more importantly, make it better. Meshing the latest technologies and innovative business models and building along audacity founders make me excited to go to work every day." added Sam.

About MetaIncubator

MetaIncubator offers consulting services, such as Metaverse and Web3 software development, marketing, and business advisory and investment on Metaverse and Web3 related projects around the world. Related areas are VR/AR/MX, Gaming, Tokenomics, Blockchain, and Decentralization. MetaIncubator will also hold events to connect projects, investors, engineers, and the public. Finally, it has a skill-sharing network aimed at making it easier for users to find, connect and collaborate with other members. For more information, please visit metaincubator.com