Dubai, UAE – Saudi German Hospital Dubai has successfully performed a highly complex minimally invasive cardiothoracic procedure using advanced 3D endoscopic technology, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s healthcare landscape.

The procedure involved the removal of a large posterior mediastinal tumor measuring approximately 10 cm in a 37-year-old female patient. The mass was intricately positioned and closely associated with critical structures, including the left atrium, pulmonary artery, azygos vein, and thoracic descending aorta, while causing near-total compression of the esophagus.

Given the tumor’s size and proximity to major cardiovascular structures, such cases are widely considered among the most challenging in thoracic surgery and are typically managed through open surgical approaches in many leading international centers.

Despite these complexities, the surgical team at Saudi German Hospital Dubai successfully performed the operation using Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS), supported by a cutting-edge 3D endoscopy system.

The procedure was led by Dr. Bassil Al-Zamkan, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery, alongside a highly specialized multidisciplinary team. The surgery was completed within two hours, achieving complete tumor resection with minimal blood loss and no reported complications.

“This case demonstrates how far minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery has advanced,” said Dr. Bassil Al-Zamkan. “Managing a tumor of this size and complexity—particularly with its proximity to major vascular structures—would traditionally require open surgery. With 3D visualization, we are able to operate with enhanced precision and depth perception, allowing us to achieve excellent outcomes while minimizing risk to the patient.”

The use of 3D endoscopic technology provided superior anatomical clarity and depth perception, enabling the surgical team to navigate safely around vital structures in a highly confined operative field.

The patient experienced a smooth postoperative recovery and was discharged in stable condition after five days. The minimally invasive approach contributed to reduced postoperative pain, smaller incisions, faster recovery, and improved overall patient experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ahmed Eissa, CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said: “This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing surgical innovation in the UAE. By integrating 3D endoscopic technology into complex procedures, we enhance precision, reduce risk, and deliver better outcomes for our patients.”

Saudi German Hospital Dubai extended its appreciation to the multidisciplinary team, including anesthesiology, intensive care, nursing, and surgical support staff, whose coordination and expertise were critical to the success of this case.

This achievement underscores Saudi German Hospital Dubai’s position as a leading center for advanced cardiothoracic surgery in the region, continuing to push the boundaries of minimally invasive techniques in line with global best practices.

About Saudi German Hospital Dubai

Saudi German Hospital Dubai is part of Saudi German Health, one of the largest private healthcare groups in the Middle East, committed to delivering international standards of care through innovation, advanced technology, and clinical excellence.