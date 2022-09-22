Smart Cities solutions provider Netix Global has announced a Sustainability Finance Model in partnership with one of the largest energy and automation funds from Europe, aimed at funding the Ai powered BAS upgrades in the Middle East & rest of the world and energizing regional net-zero pursuits



Dubai, UAE: Netix Global BV, a leading smart cities solutions provider and a subsidiary of the SB Group International, has announced a first-of-its-kind Sustainability Finance Model in the Middle East & rest of the world. Developed in partnership with one of the largest energy and automation funds from Europe, the unique funding model has great implications for Middle Eastern nations' net-zero pursuits & tackling Europe’s energy crisis & to be replicated globally.



In recent years, Netix has emerged as the trailblazer in the smart building revolution. Its AI and IoT-led smart solutions have found widespread application in the retrofitting of legacy building systems for demonstrable “smart & efficient outcomes, energy and cost savings, and sustainable transformations. Netix Global is now gearing up to fully finance these solutions as smart upgrades for a large-scale impact needed to achieve net-zero goals across the globe like the visions of UAE and KSA, for 2050 and 2060, respectively.



“The world is in the midst of an energy crisis. Buildings, which account for significant energy usage and carbon emissions, are increasingly becoming the focus of decision-makers. Over the years, we have gathered empirical evidence substantiating the impact of AI and IoT-led solutions in measuring, reducing, optimizing energy consumption in buildings. We are now funding the net-zero vision of the world by using technology to curate solutions to transform buildings into energy-efficient and sustainable edifices. Netix specialized solutions are built on the principles of AI, ML & the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Sanjeevv Bhatia, CEO of Netix Global.



The Sustainability Finance Model is set to be unveiled on 23rd September 2022 at the iconic Burj Khalifa. Industry stalwarts and stakeholders from the public and private sectors are expected to participate in the hybrid (in-person and online) launch event named “The Smart Move”. How Netix can help worlds energy crisis with its IoT/AI enabled enterprise solutions to revolutionize the management of buildings will be the talking points of keynotes from speakers including Sanjeevv Bhatia CEO of netix global, Dustine Stanley, Director & CTO, Netix; Roger Woodward, Strategic planning Consultant for Netix; Paul Price, Business Development Director, Tridium; and Gil Levy, Founder & CEO, Genesis.



“Our partnership with Genesis, one of the largest energy and automation funds in Europe, exemplifies the cross-sectoral collaborations required to achieve ambitious sustainability and Environmental Social Governance goals. The Netix Sustainability Finance Model also spells opportunities for regional real estate stakeholders to become part of the solution. Together, let’s harness the power of IoT and AI and venture towards a sustainable and energy efficient world,” added Sanjeevv Bhatia.



Netix has amassed a reputation for impact-led initiatives in the Middle East. Previously, the Netherlands-headquartered company launched the Netix-Novus Partner Program to create a dynamic ecosystem of service providers and drive a “brownfield revolution” in legacy buildings. Netix solutions are implemented across multiple clients in different parts of the world including 18 communities of Emaar, 30 towers of Damac, 77 buildings of Etisalat, Mazaya Towers, 14 sites of Lusail Command & Control Centre, Accor Hotels, all branches of an esteemed bank in the UAE, etc.

For more details on “The Smart Move” launch event, please visit https://www.netixglobal.com/burj-khalifa-event

About Netix:

Headquartered as Netix Global BV in Schiphol-Rijk (Netherlands), Netix Controls is the pioneer in digital transformation of Assets, Space, smart metering and Energy management and specialist for Smart Cities, Smart Districts, Smart buildings, & Smart infrastructure and utilities. Netix is instrumental in providing turnkey solutions for specialized solutions and connected buildings.

The company has a diverse and vast portfolio of products and services based on technologies, such as Automation, AI, IoT, life safety and more. We create seamlessly connected technologies that reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives.

Our connected devices and software enable better, faster, and more reliable management of spaces, reducing energy consumption and costs up to 25% and ensuring that you control up to 80% of the building's energy consumption. We focus on using technology to provide solutions for our customers which has kept us updated with the technological demands and create synergies that shape the digital transformation.

Armed with immense market knowledge of OT/IT sectors and skill in design and built solutions, we would be happy to assist with any opportunities that can transform your environment into a smart and sustainable one. Underscoring the confidence that Netix Controls stands out, as a class apart, are the team behind this promising venture, who boast a collective experience featuring stints with Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Schneider and Delta Controls. The company's global presence currently extends from Europe, USA, Canada, Middle East, India, and Singapore, as well as active opportunities being pursued in broader markets.

For more information please visit: https://www.netixglobal.com/