Riyadh: The First Avenue Real Estate Development Company has been awarded the Real Estate Excellence Award in the office projects category, in recognition of the outstanding achievements of its project "Capital Avenue Al Qirawan", developed in the northern Riyadh.

The Real Estate Excellence Award, launched by the State Properties General Authority (SPGA) in partnership with the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), honors excellence across various sectors of the real estate industry. Winners are selected by an international jury comprising a distinguished group of experts and specialists from both local and global markets.

Winning the award provides an opportunity for the recognized projects to be showcased on a global platform through the FIABCI network, which includes over 120 leading entities in the real estate sector worldwide.

Capital Avenue Al Qirawan project stands out as one of the most prominent office developments by The First Avenue Real Estate Development, owing to its strategic location in northern Riyadh and its modern architectural design, which meets the evolving needs of contemporary business environments.

The project is also fully integrated with commercial and service activities. The development features a 2,000-square-meter green space, contributing to a higher quality of life and promoting a sustainable and integrated work environment, which enhances its investment appeal and the efficiency of office assets.

The First Avenue Real Estate Development emphasized that this recognition reflects the success of its strategy in delivering high-quality, distinctive projects, building a growing portfolio of income-generating assets, and strengthening its position as a value-driven developer focused on sustainability, impact creation, and excellence in the office real estate sector.

It is noteworthy that The First Avenue Real Estate Development manages a comprehensive real estate ecosystem that includes the development of residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, in addition to real estate brokerage, property management, and leasing services. The company aims to maximize asset value and transform underutilized land into vibrant projects, meeting client aspirations and contributing to enhancing the quality of life across the Kingdom.​​​​​