Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has announced the launch of the FAB Rewards Active Credit Card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard. The card is a first of its kind, seamlessly blending wearable payment technology, step-based wellness rewards, and a digitally immersive card experience featuring the image of global football icon and Mastercard Ambassador, Lionel Messi. This innovative card introduces a complimentary fitness tracking payment ring, enabling customers to earn FAB Rewards for their daily steps, and make contactless payments with a tap, all linked in real time to the FAB Mobile app.

At the heart of this product, the fitness ring is the first-ever wearable to combine secure contactless payments and fitness tracking in a single device. Built on advanced card tokenisation, the ring connects directly to the FAB Mobile app for effortless, phone-free payments and step-based earnings. For every 1,000 steps, cardholders receive 25 FAB Rewards—up to 10,000 steps daily—with up to 250 rewards per day, which can be redeemed for savings on lifestyle and wellness products.

In addition to daily step-based rewards, cardholders enjoy:

Complimentary access to gyms across the UAE

Exclusive savings of up to 30% at leading sports and wellness brands

Up to 50,000 monthly FAB Rewards for eligible sports-related purchases

Customers can apply for the FAB Rewards Active Credit Card now through the FAB Mobile app, bankfab.com, contact centre, or authorised sales agents.

Mastercard Ambassador Lionel Messi is prominently featured within the campaign as the face of active inspiration highlighting Mastercard and FAB’s dedication to engaging, digital-first experiences. The exclusive animated card showcases the Messi image, offering a unique and motivating connection for users.

Rudy Sudarsono, Head of Credit Cards at FAB, said: “The FAB Rewards Active Credit Card delivers a world-first innovation that redefines how banking can support healthier, more rewarding lifestyles. By integrating wellness and payment technology into a wearable ring, and collaborating with global partners like Mastercard, FAB is not only setting a new benchmark in customer experience, but we’re also fostering a new community of active, empowered customers, through support from their bank every step of the way.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP and Country Manager, UAE and Oman at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are passionate about connecting people to what matters most, and in the UAE, sports and fitness are among the strongest consumer passions. The FAB Rewards Active Credit Card marks an important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with FAB, as we continue to bring innovative, meaningful solutions to market. Together, we’re delivering rewarding payment experiences that elevate cardholders’ active lifestyles.”

FAB’s wellness rewards journey is powered by partnerships with Steppi, the region’s leading health engagement platform, and Tappy Technologies, a global innovator in wearable payment solutions. Steppi enables step tracking and reward conversion via the FAB Mobile app, while Tappy’s embedded tokenisation technology ensures secure, on-the-go payments.

With the FAB Rewards Active Credit Card, FAB is turning every step into real value and empowering customers to take charge of their active journey.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

