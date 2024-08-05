Manama - Bahrain: Fintech Robos, the Bahrain-based provider of white-label digital savings and investment solutions and organiser of premier financial conferences for the Arab world, is expanding business and re-branding their group.

“Fintech is clearly about technology, and Robos is about ‘Robo Adviser’ the innovative, purely-digital investment platforms the world has seen in the financial landscape this last 8 years or so. The selection of name five years ago was by choice for the ecosystem we were dealing with in the asset management, wealth management and pension-savings space, to signify “digital” vs. traditional,” explains Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney.

He mentioned that from day one, we knew that Fintech Robos’ was an interim name for something to become much bigger, given the extra bandwidth this startup has and the new energy it’s been infusing across the Middle East.

“As our activities grew quickly, the name started to become limiting as a brand name under which we’ve been operating regional conferences on broad topics like financial literacy and financial inclusion, actuary, pension and social insurance, wealth management, and health insurance. Hence was the need for a grander, more coherent and all-encompassing name that resonates with everything Fintech Robos has been doing,” elaborated Mr. Ebrahim.

The Company’s marketing team has led an in-depth brainstorm and analysis of everything we’ve been doing, and everything we're planning to do in the medium to long-terms.

The conclusion was that: Everything we do is for the Arab world, or more accurately the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). And everything we do now or in the future is for the financial industry, or, in other words, all about finance and money. We were looking for a name that’s innovative, inspirational and reflective of those activities – to become an umbrella for all Fintech Robos’ business endeavors.

“We were extremely pleased that our employees unanimously came up with this blend: Mena + Money. Accordingly, this name was chosen in its final form: MenaMoney.

Specialist Businesses, Sub-brands Born

We did not change the company name just for the sake of change, but to better structure our business capabilities and products.

“This exercise has provided us with tremendous opportunities to organise ourselves and the services that we can offer to our audiences and markets more competitively,” said Mr. Ebrahim.

From the parent MenaMoney, three business lines or sub-brands were born, and these were: MenaMoney Technology, MenaMoney Forums, and MenaMoney Academy.

MenaMoney Technology

This is our original and growing passion that is about digitising long-term savings, investments and pensions and taking them to new frontiers in MENA.

Under MenaMoney Technology, we are a unique provider of white-label digital solutions for savings, investments and private pensions for regional banks, wealth managers and life insurers seeking to enhance their product distribution and AuMs.

MenaMoney Forums

This business organises and owns a number of niche and specialised conferences and tradeshows for the government and financial sectors in the Middle East and Africa.

We also provide professional event management services and logistical support for institutions and clients seeking help in organising their business and marketing events.

MenaMoney Academy

This business partners with a select group of well recognised academic financial institutions and highly credentialled prominent experts in each field to provide training to our institutional clients.

MenaMoney Academy helps executives and mid-career professionals sharpen their skills, expand their horizons, and improve their performance in order to build positive, steady, and profitable results.

