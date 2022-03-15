Amman, Jordan: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, has won the Social Security Corporation’s (SSC) Excellence Award for Occupational Safety and Health in competition with all registered companies within the industrial sector in Jordan.

FHH Jordan’s facilities, located in Arenbeh, were thoroughly audited by the SSC’s occupational health and industrial safety experts, who chose to give the company the excellence award not only for its efforts to reduce the number of work-related injuries and cases of ill-health, but also in recognition of its truly engaged leadership and employees.

Maen Tabari, Director of Supply Chain in Jordan, said: “This award is a positive recognition of our unified efforts to further improve our health and safety practices and comes on the back of FHH’s recent top employer award. It is a true testament of our core value, If we take care of the people, the business will take care of itself.”

The win is a tribute to FHH Jordan and its Health Safety and Environment department’s tireless hard work, headed by Faris Haddad, Health Safety & Environment Manager, to improve procedures and enhance the facility’s safety culture. This was achieved through refinement of its health and safety management systems and a high level of compliance with local regulations. These measures are in place to protect employees and third-party workers while ensuring business continuity with minimal disruption due to incidents.

-Ends-