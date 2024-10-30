Cairo: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, recently concluded the first cycle of its new corporate social responsibility program, "Fine Academy", which was launched mid-year after achieving significant success in other markets.

The program aims to equip university students with essential job skills through providing three-month paid on-the-job training opportunities across multiple departments in FHH, including supply chain, human resources, finance, and procurement. In this first cycle, FHH welcomed 30 students, offering them practical experience within a professional and innovative environment.

It is noteworthy that this program is part of a broader series of training initiatives that Fine Hygienic Holding offers to students. Notably, FHH partners with the Mubarak Kohl program to enhance technical and vocational education, providing two-year internships at its four factories in Egypt.