DUBLIN – Financial services brand GSB has received approval for a licence from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to open an office in Ireland, with the ability to service clients across Europe.

Following the approval, GSB Capital Ireland will offer a range of advice services surrounding pensions, investments, and insurance. The licence also gives GSB a facility for passporting across the European Union.

GSB Capital Ireland will be led by Michael Cunningham, Chief Executive. Cunningham has been at GSB since 2021. He was previously the Private Client Director at Clarity Partnership and Executive Wealth Director at UAE-based Acuma.

Cunningham will be based in the firm’s Dublin office.

Michael Cunningham, Chief Executive of GSB Capital Ireland, commented: "We are delighted to announce the approval of a financial services licence from the Central Bank of Ireland. The licence will give the business an opportunity to expand the GSB brand across Europe and offer European clients access to a host of our dedicated advice services.

“We chose Ireland as the jurisdiction to start our European growth story as it is one of the strongest and most robust regulatory regimes in the Eurozone, and due to the similar legal and regulatory structures like the UK. We are looking to expand our range of services and obtain additional licence permissions across Europe over the next few years.”

About:

GSB Capital Ireland was founded in 2024, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

The brand GSB was founded in 2021, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), it is a multi-award-winning financial services brand, providing solutions covering wealth management, financial planning, asset financing, private client structuring, multi-family office and a capital markets proposition encompassing private equity, venture capital, M&A, pre-listing funding, IPO, corporate finance, corporate advisory and private fundraising.