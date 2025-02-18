RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FileCloud, a leading enterprise file sharing and data governance platform, today announced the establishment of regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This launch marks a significant expansion of FileCloud’s Middle East operations, with regional business increasing four-fold over the last three years.

The strategic move aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and responds to the growing demand for a full-service secure content collaboration solution that comply with data sovereignty legislation. The new headquarters will serve as FileCloud's center of operations for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"Saudi Arabia's focus on military-grade data security, coupled with our growing KSA customer base, make it the perfect choice for our new regional headquarters," said Ray Downes, CEO of FileCloud. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation journey and providing local enterprises with powerful tools for secure content collaboration and data governance."

“The U.S. Embassy is proud to support companies like FileCloud as they expand their presence in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious goals. FileCloud’s commitment to secure data collaboration and compliance solutions reflects the strong partnership between our nations in advancing digital transformation, innovation, and economic growth. We look forward to seeing FileCloud continue to drive technological progress and support businesses across Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region,” said Alison Dilworth, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Saudi Arabia.

The robust feature stack and granular security settings within FileCloud serve Saudi Arabia’s unique needs across secure file sharing and data sovereignty. On-prem and hybrid-cloud deployment options support data residency requirements while enabling secure, remote access as part of Vision 2030 digital transformation objectives. Notably, UI localization and customization options include Arabic language and Hijri calendar settings, enabling rapid end-user adoption and enterprise flexibility.

Furthermore, FileCloud’s Compliance Center offers a specialized configuration for KSA’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), connecting compliance requirements with powerful tools and settings to facilitate smooth and simple administration.

FileCloud has emerged as a preferred trusted partner for leading businesses and government organizations across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the energy, finance, public works, and education sectors.

"FileCloud has greatly supported our business by providing a secure, reliable platform for file sharing and collaboration. It has made managing and sharing sensitive documents much easier and more efficient," said Essa Arabi, a Cloud Computing Manager at the Shared Services Program in Saudi Arabia.

Within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, FileCloud has been offering its unique solutions since it onboarded the first customer in 2016. The scale and growth of FileCloud is, in no small part, due to its strong partnerships with key ITC, Data Center, and Systems Integration partners across the Kingdom. Close partnerships with leading providers – including Solutions by stc, Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS), Shared Services Program (SSP), Innovative Solutions and Oracle – have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions focused on security and data governance in support of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives.

“Since 2018, The Saudi Telecom Company has been leveraging FileCloud’s market-leading file and content management platform to deliver Solutions by stc Cloud-based “Filevalt” offering – delivering on a highly secure, fully managed data storage and management platform,” said Yasir Hisham Shareefi, Cloud Applications Manager. Solutions by stc will also introduce FileCloud’s private cloud, on-premises offering, starting 2025 February, as part of its comprehensive solution set for the Kingdom’s private and public sector customers that prefer to operate their own, hyper-secure file sharing and content collaboration platforms.

At LEAP 2025, taking place in Riyadh Feb 9th -12th, FileCloud is showcasing its latest innovations, including advanced AI-powered content classification, built-in e-signature workflows, and automated CDR security.

For more information about FileCloud's regional headquarters and LEAP 2025 participation, please contact mena@filecloud.com.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure EFSS (enterprise file sync and share) that provides enterprises with complete control over their data through a robust feature stack that includes granular access controls, compliance support, data leak protection, retention policies, and digital rights management.

As a leader in content governance and collaboration for unstructured data, FileCloud is trusted and used worldwide across Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and service providers. Beyond enterprise file sharing, FileCloud’s product portfolio also includes Signority, an e-signature and document workflow platform.