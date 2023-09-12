Saudi Arabia – FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has launched a new tool, FedEx® Sustainability Insights (FSI), giving customers across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) markets* access to emissions information on their shipments within the FedEx network. They can use the data to help make informed decisions on their future shipping strategy in order to reduce their impact on the planet.

Created by FedEx Dataworks, the innovative cloud-based data engine uses near-real-time FedEx network data to estimate CO2e emissions. Customers can view emissions data for individual tracking numbers as well as aggregate historical data for their accounts. Data displayed in the tool includes mode of transport, service type, and country or territory for all eligible FedEx Express® shipments.**

With sustainability being a strategic priority for businesses of all kinds[1], FedEx® Sustainability Insights is a tool that can give customers better visibility of emissions within their supply chains and support reporting and strategic future planning.

“Environmental stewardship and transparent sustainability reporting are now a universal business imperative.[2] At the same time, consumers also consider sustainability in their decision-making for e-commerce purchases,[3]” said Kawal Preet, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region, FedEx Express. “FedEx® Sustainability Insights gives our customers direct access to emissions data they need to help them decide how to meet consumer expectations and drive their own business and sustainability efforts forward.”

“Businesses are making significant strides by being more transparent about the environmental impact of their operations. With FedEx® Sustainability Insights, we empower our customers with valuable data to help them make informed decisions to reduce their carbon footprint for a more sustainable future,” said Kami Viswanathan, senior vice president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa operations.

The new offering complements FedEx ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040. FedEx is focusing on areas such as electrification of FedEx pickup and delivery vehicles; more efficient facilities, fuels, and fleets; and investments in natural carbon capture. FedEx® Sustainability Insights will support its work toward this goal by providing insights into further opportunities for network efficiency with data-backed predictive insights and modelling.

Customers interested in learning more about FedEx® Sustainability Insights and its capabilities can visit the website here.

*In AMEA, FedEx® Sustainability Insights is now available to customers in Australia, Bahrain, Botswana, China, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Malawi, Namibia, New Zealand, Eswatini/ Zambia, Kenya, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Swaziland, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates.

** FedEx® Sustainability Insights calculates greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 equivalent) using a methodology that follows the World Resources Institute (WRI) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, conforms to the and Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, and includes industry standard emission factors, utilities, and transportation specific operational metrics. Certain emissions information outside the U.S. and Canada may be incomplete due to system incompatibility. Excluded data includes, but is not limited to, domestic shipment data for certain countries/territories, including, but not limited to, Australia, Brazil, China, France, and Poland. A detailed download of what shipments are included in the report is available. Exclusions are updated periodically and are subject to change without notice.

