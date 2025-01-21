In the pivotal Phase 3 VIVID-1 trial, patients treated with Mirikizumab-mrkz experienced significant improvement in clinical remission and endoscopic response at one year

Among those who achieved clinical remission and endoscopic response at one year, nearly 90% of patients maintained clinical remission with two years of continuous Mirikizumab-mrkz treatment in open-label extension

UAE: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mirikizumab-mrkz for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in adults. Mirikizumab-mrkz is now approved in the U.S. for two types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), following its October 2023 approval as a first-in-class treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

Mirikizumab-mrkz works to reduce inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract by targeting a specific protein, interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19), which is a key contributor to intestinal inflammation. Mirikizumab-mrkz is the first biologic treatment in more than 15 years to have disclosed two-year Phase 3 efficacy data in Crohn’s disease at the time of approval.

“The burden of Crohn’s disease on patients' daily lives is substantial,” said Michael Osso, president and chief executive officer, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. “This approval is meaningful for adult patients with Crohn's disease, who now have more treatment options available.”

The approval is based on positive results from the Phase 3 VIVID-1 study of Mirikizumab-mrkz in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who had an inadequate response, loss of response, or intolerance to corticosteroids, immunomodulators (azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine and methotrexate) and/or biologics (TNF blockers, integrin receptor antagonists). VIVID-1 was a randomized placebo-controlled trial of Mirikizumab-mrkz. Patients randomized to placebo who did not achieve clinical response by patient-reported outcome at 12 weeks (40% of placebo patients) were subsequently switched to Mirikizumab-mrkz treatment. Both primary endpoints in VIVID-1 were achieved:

Clinical remission by Crohn’s Disease Activity Index (CDAI) at one year 53% of patients treated with Mirikizumab-mrkz achieved clinical remission at one year versus 36% on placebo* (p<0.001).

Endoscopic response at one year 46% of patients treated with Mirikizumab-mrkz had visible healing of the intestinal lining at one year versus 23% on placebo* (p<0.001).



Additionally, 32% of Mirikizumab-mrkz patients achieved early improvement in endoscopic response, defined by visible healing of the intestinal lining, versus 11% on placebo at three months (p<0.001).

Mirikizumab-mrkz is also being studied in VIVID-2, an ongoing, open-label extension (OLE) study evaluating the eﬃcacy and safety of Mirikizumab-mrkz for up to three years in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. Among patients who achieved endoscopic response at one year in VIVID-1, over 80% maintained endoscopic response with one year of additional treatment (two years of continuous treatment). Additionally, among patients who achieved clinical remission and endoscopic response at one year in VIVID-1, nearly 90% of patients maintained clinical remission with one year of additional treatment (two years of continuous treatment).

In both VIVID-1 and VIVID-2, Mirikizumab-mrkz’s overall safety profile in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease was generally consistent with its known safety profile in patients with UC. The most common adverse reactions (reported in at least 5% of subjects and at a higher frequency than placebo during induction and through Week 52 of VIVID-1) associated with Mirikizumab-mrkz treatment were upper respiratory tract infections, injection site reactions, headache, arthralgia and elevated liver tests. The labeling for Mirikizumab-mrkz contains warnings and precautions related to hypersensitivity reactions, risk of infection, tuberculosis, hepatotoxicity and immunizations.

“Many patients with Crohn’s disease have tried available therapies and are still seeking a treatment option that can work well for them to help control their disease,” said Marla Dubinsky, M.D., chief, division of pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition, co-director of the Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai New York. “The FDA approval of Mirikizumab-mrkz may help adults with Crohn’s disease achieves long-term remission and visible healing of the intestinal lining, even if they have tried other medications that did not work or stopped working.”

Lilly has also submitted marketing applications for Mirikizumab-mrkz in Crohn’s disease around the globe, including in the European Union and Japan. Additional global regulatory submissions are planned. In UC, Mirikizumab-mrkz is currently approved in 44 countries.

“People living with Crohn’s disease has shared with us how truly disruptive symptoms such as abdominal pain, frequent bowel movements and bowel urgency can be,” said Daniel M. Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and president of Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly Immunology. “With Mirikizumab-mrkz approved in both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, more patients now have a treatment option that may provide long-term disease control and address key symptoms that matter most to them, reflecting Lilly’s ongoing commitment to elevate care and improve outcomes for patients.”

Lilly is committed to serving patients living with Crohn’s disease and is working with insurers, health systems and providers to enable access to Mirikizumab-mrkz. Effective Jan 1, Mirikizumab-mrkz has successfully gained first-line biologic coverage from two of the three largest pharmacy benefit managers. Through Lilly Support Services™, Lilly offers a patient support program including co-pay assistance for eligible, commercially insured patients.

About Mirikizumab-mrkz

Mirikizumab-mrkz is an interleukin-23p19 antagonist indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease in adults. Mirikizumab-mrkz selectively targets the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibits the IL-23 pathway. Inflammation due to over-activation of the IL-23 pathway plays a critical role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease. Mirikizumab-mrkz and its delivery device base are trademarks owned by Eli Lilly and Company.