Dubai, UAE- Wilo, the multinational technology group, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, have entered into a cooperation agreement, underlining the importance of efficiency technology and renewable energy. The companies signed the agreement in the presence of North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, beginning a strategic partnership that is intended to significantly expand their cooperation in the Middle East and beyond.

“The cooperation agreement as the beginning of the partnership symbolically shows what the response to the global energy shortage must look like. We need the expansion of renewable energy generation on the one hand and the expansion of energy efficiency initiatives on the other. Only if we think about the supply and demand sides together can the ambitious energy transitions succeed worldwide,” explains Oliver Hermes, President and CEO of the Wilo Group. “The great challenges of our time can only be overcome together. We therefore firmly believe in the power of strong partnerships – such as between Wilo and Masdar.”

“This agreement unites two organizations with complementary strengths, delivering powerful synergies for our customers and communities, and embodying our vision for a cleaner, more efficient world. It promises the advent of innovative, seamlessly integrated solutions, with Masdar supplying our green energy expertise and Wilo leveraging its cutting-edge cooling and heating technologies and manufacturing capabilities. This partnership will also strengthen our links with Germany – a vital market for us and a key focus of our investment strategy,” says Husain Al Meer, Director Global Offshore Wind & UK at Masdar.

The ceremonial signing took place at the Wilo Group’s recently expanded main production plant in Dubai, which the Minister-President was visiting as part of a four-day delegation trip through Qatar and the UAE. “As an international technology company with strong roots in North Rhine-Westphalia, Wilo is an example of the transformation of our industry. Where coal used to be mined, solutions for sustainable water supply and energy-efficient technology are now being developed – in Dortmund as well as in Dubai. With the expansion of its location in the UAE, Wilo impressively demonstrates how climate-friendly innovations from North Rhine-Westphalia offer solutions for the future worldwide. We need this strength to make North Rhine-Westphalia the first climate-neutral industrial region in Europe,” says Hendrik Wüst.

About Wilo:

The Wilo Group is one of the world’s leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems for building services, water management and the industrial sector. In the last decade, we transformed from hidden to visible and to connected champion. Today, Wilo employs around 9,000 people worldwide. With innovative solutions, smart products and individual services, we provide the clever, efficient and climate-friendly service of keeping water flowing. We already are the digital pioneer within the industry with our products and solutions, processes and business models.

For more information, visit www.wilo.com.

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy leader, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of 51 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

