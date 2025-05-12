Dubai, UAE – Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai has officially signed a breakthrough partnership with Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange with over 740 million users globally. Held on 9th May at the hotel, the signing ceremony marks the beginning of the region’s first collaboration between a leading hospitality brand and a digital finance juggernaut, paving the way for the future of travel, payments, and lifestyle integration. It also makes Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai Bybit’s first-ever hotel partner.

The official signing ceremony was attended by Helen Liu, COO & Partner of Bybit, Sheikh Almualla bin Ahmed Almualla & Feras Al Sadek of Ghaf Group, and Giacomo Puntel, General Manager of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai.

This strategic alliance enables Bybit cardholders to unlock up to 30 percent in savings across Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai’s standout offerings. Guests can now enjoy exclusive privileges at signature venues including Belgian Beer Café, Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant, Lucky Voice Dubai, Crystal Bar, and Juzz Bar. The benefits also extend to hotel room suites and serviced apartments, meeting and event spaces, and expert catering services, making everyday moments more rewarding for Bybit’s tech-savvy global community.

“This partnership is a signal of where the future of travel and lifestyle is headed,” said Giacomo Puntel, General Manager of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai. “As the first hotel brand in the region to join forces with Bybit, we are proud to be part of a digital evolution that places accessibility, innovation, and guest experience at the heart of everything we do.”

The collaboration represents a major leap forward in integrating cryptocurrency into real-world travel, making everyday luxuries more attainable for Bybit’s tech-forward community. Whether booking a weekend staycation, planning a corporate gathering, or heading out for a night of exceptional dining and entertainment, Bybit users will find Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai more connected, convenient, and future-ready than ever before.

“Bybit is on a mission to integrate crypto payments into every spending and daily luxuries for our community.UAE Dubai is one of the most popular destinations for entrepreneurs and crypto fans, and this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting them throughout their crypto journeys around the world,” said Helen Liu, COO & Partner of Bybit.

The Bybit Card boasts year-round offers including exclusive travels, early access to premium events, and an expanding network of global partners. The digital-native crypto and fiat card is one of the fastest growing payment solutions of its kind with over 1.7 million cards issued worldwideworld wide.

The benefits are reserved for Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai guests who use their Bybit Card for eligible payments at the hotel only.