Dubai, UAE – Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, and Oman Transport, a leader in regional logistics and heavy transport services across the Gulf, have signed a contract to reinforce their longstanding partnership, built on operational excellence, trust, and a shared vision for the future of logistics.

As part of the agreement, Oman Transport is making a significant investment in purpose-built, environmentally friendly, and fuel-efficient IVECO trucks, supplied by Saeed Mohamed Al Ghandi & Sons. These advanced vehicles will ensure the continued reliability, safety, and endurance of Emarat’s fuel delivery operations—proven by a track record of covering over two million kilometers in service.

To deepen this trusted partnership, Oman Transport will deploy an expanded fleet of next-generation IVECO trucks exclusively for Emarat, further enhancing logistics capacity while underscoring both companies’ shared commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth.

“This MoU represents more than just a fleet expansion—it’s a shared pledge to reshape the future of fuel logistics in the region. At Al Ghandi Enterprises, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with Emarat, aligning our investment in environmentally advanced vehicles with the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda. Together, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in transport reliability, safety, and innovation,” stated Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi, Managing Director of, Al Ghandi Enterprises."

HE Ali Khalifa AlShamsi, CEO of Emarat:. At Emarat, we view every partnership as a strategic opportunity to raise industry benchmarks and drive meaningful progress. Our collaboration with Oman Transport is built on years of trust and shared values, and this latest agreement reflects our unified commitment to smarter, greener, and more resilient fuel logistics.

About Oman Transport

Established in 1962, Oman Transport is a leading logistics and transportation provider operating under the Al Ghandi Enterprises group. Based in Dubai Industrial City, the company brings decades of expertise in delivering scalable, future-ready transport solutions across the Gulf region. With a deep understanding of regional logistics requirements and a commitment to operational excellence, Oman Transport serves major industrial partners and customized logistical needs, continuously raising standards across the transport industry.

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. Emarat is committed to health & safety standards, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and community well-being, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.