Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) for government entities and large enterprises in UAE enabling AI computing power to drive greater efficiencies to accelerate growth and innovation. It will provide public and private entities the required digital infrastructure for their advanced computing and AI needs.

du Tech's new GPU-as-a-Service offering is set to transform business operations across the UAE by leveraging the power of AI. This service provides enterprises and government entities access to high-powered GPU computing, facilitating a transformation in how they operate, innovate, and serve their constituencies. Through the utilization of GPUs, businesses can expect to see significant improvements in processing speeds, cost efficiency, scalability, and accuracy among other benefits. These advancements are crucial for developing and deploying AI solutions more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: "Our GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) is designed to meet the expanding needs of AI, offering businesses tailored solutions for high-intensity computing environments. This service provides the flexibility to deploy AI technologies without the hefty investment or management of an expensive digital infrastructure. With access to our advanced computing power, these entities can accelerate the development of generative AI, large language models, and other AI-driven workloads.

“Our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, which includes AI data centers, comprehensive fixed networks, and an expansive 5G network enhanced with GPUaaS, is poised to support the UAE's aspirations to become a leading digital and AI hub. This initiative not only aims to advance the country's digital transformation but also reinforces its position on the global stage by fostering innovation and technological advancement."

The benefits of leveraging GPU technology include accelerated processing speeds which enable quicker training of AI models, leading to rapid deployment of AI solutions. Cost efficiency is achieved through reduced operational expenses and lower energy consumption over time. Additionally, scalability allows for the expansion of GPU clusters to accommodate larger datasets and more complex AI models, ensuring that performance is not compromised.

The GPU technology also offers enhanced accuracy in decision-making, real-time insights for time-sensitive applications, optimized deep learning capabilities, energy efficiency, cloud flexibility, seamless compatibility with leading AI frameworks, and an acceleration of innovation in fields as diverse as healthcare diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and financial analytics. Ultimately, GPU-driven AI puts enterprises on a fast track to not only achieving operational excellence but also securing a competitive edge in their respective markets.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.