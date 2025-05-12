Muscat – Under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, the recognised organisations of Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) Awards 2025 have been announced. The event carried an inspiring message – sustainability is not just a goal, it is a national imperative. The OSW Awards, part of Oman Sustainability Week—overseen by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals—marked the official launch of the 2025 edition. The evening was dedicated to honouring pioneers of sustainability. Co-organised by be’ah (Oman Environmental Services Holding Company) and CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), the ceremony took place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The gathering brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, and sustainability experts to celebrate and elevate the organisations driving Oman’s environmental and economic transformation.

The OSW Awards serve as a powerful catalyst, propelling organisations toward more transparent, accountable, and future-focused operations. Rooted in international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and the Sultanate’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 pledge, the awards framework ensures a rigorous, credible evaluation of ESG leadership across sectors.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Mohsin bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, stated: "We are launching the coming together of Oman Sustainability Week and the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show 2025 with the Oman Sustainability Week Awards ceremony, which embodies our vision to continue strengthening support for sustainability, alongside our commitment to developing the energy sector, diversifying its sources, and enhancing its security and stability."

He added, "This event reflects our commitment to promoting a culture of sustainability within our institutions and society. We take pride in the ongoing partnership between the public and private sectors to advance this direction. Honouring pioneering initiatives in the fields of environment, society, governance, and sustainable mobility is a pivotal step toward building a more resilient and prosperous future."

He further emphasized, "The continuity of this movement enhances Oman’s role in supporting the sustainability journey and encourages organizations to adopt innovative practices with a positive impact, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and the national ambition to achieve net-zero by 2050."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohab Ali Al Hinai, Vice President of Sustainability and Circular Economy at be’ah, stated, “As co-organisers of the fourth edition of the Oman Sustainability Week Awards, we take pride in providing a unique platform that encourages organisations to integrate sustainability and responsibility into their corporate strategies, contributing to the development of a sustainable business community in Oman. Since the launch of the initiative in 2022, we have witnessed remarkable growth in the number of participating organisations, increasing from 12 to 29 in 2025. Many of these organisations have shown significant improvement, with some raising their scores by over 30%, and one SME achieving a 70% increase. This continuous growth reflects the commitment of Omani institutions to adopt best sustainability practices, and we are proud to support this movement, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.”

In 2025, the awards continued to focus on two pivotal categories: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Eco-Mobility—each representing a strategic pillar in Oman’s sustainable development roadmap.

The ESG category, developed in collaboration with the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) in Chicago, received 29 standout submissions across four subcategories: Academia, Government, Small Business, and Medium to Large Enterprises. The submissions showcased transformative ESG integration—driven by strategic foresight, stakeholder inclusivity, and measurable social and environmental impact.

In the ESG Category, Platinum recognition was awarded to Asyad Group, Petroleum Development Oman, SLB, Sohar Aluminium, and Veolia. Gold honours went to Daleel Petroleum, Destination Sustainability, Oman Electricity Transmission Company, Oman Petro Environmental Services Company, and OQ Group. Silver recipients included Bank Muscat, Bank Nizwa, BP Oman, OQ8, Green Universe Enterprise, Gulf Energy, Oman LNG, Omantel, Ominvest, OQGN, Special Oilfield Services, and Sultan Qaboos University. In the Bronze segment, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Modern College of Business and Science, University of Nizwa, and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences were recognized.

The Eco-Mobility category, managed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, spotlighted innovations in clean and connected transport. With 15 finalists, the category emphasised scalable solutions for sustainable mobility. Judging was conducted by an expert panel representing key regulatory and strategic bodies—including the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Environment Authority, and the Authority for Public Services Regulation—reflecting the growing importance of this sector and the involvement of multiple stakeholders in its development.

In the Eco Mobility category, Platinum honours went to Electric Vehicle Oman – EVO and Shell Development Oman. Gold recognition was awarded to ABB, Oman Shell Marketing, and MWASALAT. Silver recipients included EnvirOM Solutions, OQ, Audi Oman, and Petroleum Development Oman, while 44.01 was recognized in the Bronze segment.

Throughout the evening, speakers delivered powerful addresses on the urgency and opportunity of sustainable transformation. From policy updates to personal reflections, these moments underscored the national momentum toward a greener, more inclusive economy.

The event featured several notable highlights, beginning with an insightful opening address by His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, who emphasized the growing importance of the awards. Experienced explorer Mark Evans captivated the audience with his introduction of the Jewel of Arabia expedition. Her Excellency Dr. Liane Saunders, the British Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, brought attention to the British Embassy Hackathon, while Shamsa Al Maskiry from HydroAI showcased the winning idea from the Connecting Futures – Challenges of Sustainability Hackathon. Eng. Abdullah Ali Al Busaidi, Director General of the Oman Logistics Centre at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, introduced the Eco-mobility category, and Dr. Mohab Ali Al Hinai, Vice President of Sustainability and Circular Economy at be’ah, presented the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) category.

As Oman continues its journey toward sustainable prosperity, the OSW Awards remain a beacon, encouraging bold ideas, rewarding impactful action, and building a culture of shared responsibility. The 2025 edition not only celebrated excellence but inspired a wider call to action for institutions and individuals alike: to lead with purpose, innovate with integrity, and shape a future where sustainability is an integral part of our daily lives.

To learn more about the OSW Awards, visit https://omansustainabilityweek.com/newfront/page/awards