Dubai, UAE – Trendyol, one of the world’s leading e-commerce marketplaces, announces its sponsorship of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four 2025 as a Official Partner, hosted at the iconic Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on 23-25 May.

Since its regional launch in 2023, Trendyol has become one of the Gulf’s most downloaded shopping apps, attracting over three million customers. This partnership builds on the marketplace’s ongoing commitment to support sports. Trendyol has been a steadfast supporter of sports across various disciplines, including football, volleyball and Olympic sports. As the top four EuroLeague teams compete for the championship title, Trendyol’s presence at this much-anticipated event in the UAE highlights its growing regional footprint and dedication to global sports engagement, following its successful expansion to the Gulf in 2023.

Çağlayan Çetin, President of Trendyol Group, said: "We are proud to partner with EuroLeague for this iconic event in the UAE. As a brand committed to innovation and the growth of sport, this collaboration is a natural step in our journey to expand our impact across key markets and connect with a wider international audience”

The Trendyol brand will be displayed on on-court promotional platforms at the magnificent Etihad Arena, where AS Monaco, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, Olympiacos Piraeus, and Panathinaikos Aktor Athens will compete to become the 2025 EuroLeague Champion. Trendyol will also have a strong presence at the Final Four Fan Zone, the central meeting point for all devoted fans throughout the event.

Paulius Motiejunas, Chief Executive Officer of EuroLeague Basketball, said:"It’s a pleasure to welcome Trendyol as an Official Partner for EuroLeague Final Four 2025. Their commitment to sports and their expansion in the Gulf region make them a perfect fit for this incredible event. We look forward to a successful partnership that will bring even more excitement to the EuroLeague Final Four."

The EuroLeague Final Four 2025 will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on the 23-25 May, providing fans from all over the world with the opportunity to witness the best of European basketball on a global stage.

About Trendyol

Founded in Istanbul in 2010, Trendyol is one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms with a multi-category offering that includes its own private label brand, Trendyol Collection. It connects more than 250,000 Turkish sellers and well-known global brands with over 40 million customers on dedicated local language apps in Türkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. It also serves international audiences via www.trendyol.com/ar/ and in 100 countries around the world through wholesale partner platforms.