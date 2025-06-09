Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has witnessed significant new business acquisitions from the UAE’s hospitality sector, valued at over AED 10 million so far during 2025.

To service these contracts, 330 additional members of staff have been mobilised to sites across the UAE, bringing their total headcount now to over 10,000. The services to be provided include housekeeping staff, room attendants, public area attendants, technical staff, and stewards, who are all fully qualified and have been highly trained at Farnek’s dedicated in-house training facility prior to deployment.

According to Tamer Bishay, Director of Business Development at Farnek, the volume of contract wins underscores Farnek’s strategic approach to business development, which is renowned for its innovative smart solutions, sustainability and value-driven FM market proposition.

“This is an exceptional performance, given we are not even halfway through the year. We have focused our efforts on the UAE’s hospitality sector, given its rapid expansion and the integral role it plays in the UAE’s economy. We have managed to increase our market share in this vertical sector considerably over the past months, and this bodes well for the second half of the year.

“Although the UAE hospitality sector is expanding at pace, competition is intense and hotels, residences, resorts and restaurants are always looking at ways to make their operations more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective without compromising on quality. Our fully trained, experienced and qualified staff can fulfil a variety of roles within the hospitality sector seamlessly.”

Overall, Farnek has signed multiple new contracts with premier hospitality brands, including Kempinski, Sofitel, JW Marriott, Millennium, Emaar, Grand Hyatt, and Atlantis Dubai.

This new business growth follows an outstanding year in 2024 when Farnek secured new and retained hospitality contracts valued at AED 72 million mobilising 450 staff.

Farnek is a familiar service provider to most hospitality professionals in the UAE. Besides operational support, it is the preferred partner for Green Globe Certification, a premier worldwide sustainability certification developed especially for the travel and tourism industry. Farnek audits and assesses properties which have to comply with or exceed more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators.

Farnek has certified over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region, enabling members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million and more than two million cubic metres of water valued at approximately $5 million.

In addition, just last year, HITEK AI, Farnek’s sister company, launched its Housekeeping Plus solution, a smart mobile application which provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for the hospitality sector. The app, designed specifically for hotels and resorts, streamlines housekeeping operations and automates workflow.

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For media information, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail: steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network