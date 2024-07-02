Dubai – Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a world-leading luxury hotel brand within the Accor group, has partnered with SOL Properties, a leading developer in the UAE, to launch a premium residential development, the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai, in Downtown Dubai, to redefine luxury real estate. The project is currently underway and is scheduled for completion by Q3 of 2027.

Fairmont Solara Tower project combines Fairmont’s distinguished brand standards in the realm of luxury hospitality with SOL Properties’ vast expertise in luxury real estate to establish new benchmarks in urban living. The development will include meticulously designed spaces, offering a blend of elegance and timeless opulence. With a wide array of spacious layouts and cutting-edge amenities, these residences represent the pinnacle of a new-age lifestyle, with expansive terraces offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the exquisite Dubai Fountain.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We at SOL Properties and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are elated to provide a completely new standard of luxury living in Downtown Dubai. Our goal is to provide residents with exclusive amenities and personalised services, thereby setting a new precedent for comfort and convenience for end users. By combining Fairmont’s exceptional hospitality services with our integrated residential environment and attention to quality, this project is certain to offer residents unmatched lifestyle experiences.”

In response to the evolving demands of urban homeowners, the residential project promises a suite of premium amenities and services. Additionally, Fairmont Solara Tower stands out in Downtown Dubai as the only residential tower providing a private swimming pool in selected apartments. Residence owners will also have exclusive access to Fairmont’s wide range of integrated amenities, which include gourmet restaurants, fitness centres, spas and wellness centres, offering a resort-like experience within the confines of their own home.

Sami Nasser, Global Chief Operating Officer at Fairmont, commented: “We are delighted to add a new branded residence to our Fairmont portfolio. We are confident that our expertise in the field of luxury hospitality combined with our pioneer approach to residential projects will allow us to redefine the landscape of luxury residences in Dubai and the broader region.”

The project exemplifies the ongoing expansion and appeal of luxury living in Dubai, especially with the luxury residential real estate market projected to grow by more than 8 per cent by 2029. Additonally, the project will redefine the concept of luxury residences with Dubai’s strategic location and investor-friendly regulations, which attract high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai joins a portfolio of 16 Fairmont-branded residences, along with 22 projects in the pipeline.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences

About SOL Properties

Founded in 1974 under the patronage of the Bhatia Group, SOL Properties is a distinguished leader in the UAE's real estate sector, renowned for its luxury property developments. Over the past 50 years, SOL Properties has delivered over 250 transformative projects, encompassing exquisite residential developments, iconic commercial spaces, and luxury hotels. The company’s diverse portfolio includes iconic projects across Dubai, such as Ocean House, Oakley Square, Hillside Villas, SOL Bay, and hospitality projects like The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, and Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah. SOL Properties' dedication to innovation and excellence shines through in every project, as they blend creative ingenuity with architectural brilliance to redefine luxury living and working environments. For more information, visit

