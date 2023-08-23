Doha, Qatar: F5 has reinforced its relationship with Google Cloud in Qatar, enabling organisations across the region to access 45 key solutions via Google Cloud Marketplace.

Businesses in Qatar, and the surrounding region, can now access a wide-ranging suite of services to secure, optimise and deliver apps and APIs – irrespective of deployment environment.

Notable solutions include F5 Distributed Cloud Services (F5 XC), which are SaaS-based security, networking, and application management services that enable customers to deploy, secure, and operate their applications in a cloud-native environment wherever needed: the data center, multi-cloud, or the network or enterprise edge.

“We are delighted to have such a strong presence on Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Mohammed Abukhater, RVP for Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa Sales at F5.

“With the launch of Google Cloud’s new data center in Doha, more organisations than ever before can deliver extraordinary digital experiences for their customers. Today, you don’t have to choose between legacy and modern apps. Or between on-premises data centers and cloud or edge locations. There’s also no need to compromise on either app performance or security. Thanks to F5 and our partner network, organisations across the region will gain new levels of freedom and security to scale and innovate. In Qatar itself, this will help to fuel the ongoing success of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“We’re thrilled that F5 has provisioned their enterprise solutions to the Google Cloud region in Qatar," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. “We are pleased to provide F5’s global network of leading customers with convenient and secure solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace.”

Google Cloud’s new Doha region is now part of a global network of 37 regions and 112 zones that reach 200 countries and territories worldwide.

