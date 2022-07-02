Manama: United Electronics Company – eXtra, has recently opened its newest showroom at Seef Mall – Seef District. This one is eXtra's third showroom in the Kingdom of Bahrain and occupies 2,105 square metres and includes a wide array of the latest electronics and home appliances from various prestigious and diverse international brands to meet all the needs of visitors and shoppers.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, stated: "We are delighted to announce the opening of eXtra showroom at Seef Mall – Seef District, as it is a valuable addition to the mall, which has always been keen to meet the needs and aspirations of its visitors and shoppers. The new showroom will certainly contribute to the expansion of Seef Mall – Seef District's shoppers base and footfall, as it offers a unique shopping experience and wide variety of electronics and home appliances that meet the needs of the Kingdom's citizens, residents, and visitors. Additionally, Seef Mall – Seef District will soon welcome the opening of renowned brands that will further boost the exceptional shopping experience at the mall and fulfil the aspirations of visitors of different tastes, interests and desires."

For his part, United Electronics Company – eXtra Bahrain Regional Director Mr. Fareed Yousfan, commented: "We are pleased to inaugurate our third showroom in Seef Mall – Seef District. Through our new showroom, we aspire to attract more customers and gain a larger segment by taking advantage of the exceptional location of Seef Mall in the heart of the active commercial and touristic Seef District. We are proud of our new cooperation with Seef Properties, as it provided us with all the facilities and the appropriate space to open our new showroom in one of the most distinguished commercial malls in the Kingdom."

Established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2003, United Electronics Company – eXtra specialises in retail, offering customers an extensive product range including Electronics, TVs, home appliances, mobiles, home care appliances, personal care devices, computers, and sound systems. Today, eXtra has grown into 53 showrooms, including 47 showrooms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and six showrooms across the GCC states, in addition to the official announcement of the expanding plans in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

