DUBAI: Expo City Dubai has unveiled the latest residential developments in its ambitious master plan, launching Al Waha a limited-edition collection of around 280 upmarket apartments and lofts that intelligently remodel Expo 2020’s country pavilions to create unique homes at the heart of the city’s urban neighbourhood.

These bright and contemporary one- and two-bedroom properties, named after the distinctive Al Waha shaded canopies that surround them, offer an unparalleled living environment nestled within serene, dappled courtyards and within a few steps of the city’s thriving business community and attractions.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Al Waha – signature residences by Expo City Dubai – is a milestone project in our master plan development. This masterpiece in transformative design honours the promise of Expo 2020 to create an integrated, purposeful, people-centric community and set new standards in sustainable urban living.

“These modern developments offer luxury living within a secluded, exclusive community. Each unit provides a bespoke living space with stunning high ceilings, top-of-the-range finishings, private entrances and access to green, serene courtyards. Just steps away from dedicated underground parking, and with the hustle and bustle of the city beyond, these signature residences combine peaceful, upmarket homes with the ultimate in connectivity, and we are incredibly proud to reveal this next step as our city evolves into the centre of Dubai’s future.”

One-bedroom apartments are priced from AED 1.71 million, while the two-bedroom lofts start at AED 3.97 million, with the first units ready to hand over by the end of 2026. Investors also have the option to purchase entire buildings of 10-12 homes, providing a unique opportunity to own a cluster of prestige residences.

All properties are artfully designed to be spacious and sunny, boasting high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and luxurious finishes. Each comes with underground parking and access to fully equipped fitness and pool facilities.

Under the master plan, revealed last October, Expo City will gradually expand to cover a total area of 3.5sqkm and eventually welcome 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals. The city’s phased growth offers unrivalled opportunities for businesses, investors and residents looking to take advantage of its prime location and world-class connectivity.

Expo City Dubai, as master developer, has already begun construction on a number of other residential developments, including Expo Valley villas and townhouses and apartments at Mangrove, Sky and Sidr Residences. Demand is strong, with investors and homeowners attracted by the city’s convenient metro and highway links that connect it to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as its proximity to the expanding Dubai Exhibition Centre and Al Maktoum International airport.