Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah engaged in discussions with IMEX Group, a UK-based exhibition organiser, to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation and knowledge exchange across the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

The discussions focused on benchmarking leading global practices in staging specialised exhibitions and attracting major international events, in a move designed to accelerate sectoral growth and reinforce its competitive positioning at both regional and international levels.

This was explored during a meeting held at Expo Centre Sharjah between H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group.

The two sides discussed prospects for potential partnership and ways to expand collaboration in delivering specialised events, as well as exchanging organisational expertise to enhance the performance of the MICE industry in line with fast-evolving global market dynamics.

Both sides also reviewed global trends shaping the industry and stressed the importance of keeping pace with evolving event delivery models and management practices. They underscored the role of institutional partnerships in enhancing organisational agility, strengthening preparedness, and developing a value-driven ecosystem that maximises the impact of specialised events.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the discussions held with IMEX Group forms part of Expo Centre Sharjah’s strategy to establish strategic partnerships with leading international exhibition organisers.

He noted that such partnerships help strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading regional destination for specialised events, while expanding collaboration with global markets. He added that that meeting marks a significant step toward knowledge and best-practice exchange across the MICE sector to keep pace with the latest global trends in exhibition and event management.

Al Midfa explained that Expo Centre Sharjah places special emphasis on expanding its footprint in the exhibitions industry through cooperation with international partners who possess extensive experience in organising specialised exhibitions. Such collaborations are intended to increase the inflow of flagship events and reinforce the sector’s role as a driver of economic growth.

For her part, Carina Bauer stated that IMEX Group is focused on expanding its international network within the industry. She indicated that discussions with Expo Centre Sharjah created a valuable platform to explore avenues for cooperation and exchange expertise in this vital field.

Bauer added that adopting best-in-class practices in specialised exhibitions and attracting major international events is central to IMEX’s strategy. She explained that cooperation with Expo Centre Sharjah will facilitate knowledge exchange and the development of initiatives that drive growth in the MICE sector both regionally and internationally.

The meeting with IMEX Group is part of Expo Centre Sharjah’s efforts to expand its footprint in the international MICE landscape. The Centre seeks to broaden partnerships with global industry stakeholders and build a comprehensive operating model founded on knowledge exchange and best-practice adoption. These efforts aim to enhance the sector’s competitiveness and reinforce its role in serving business communities and stimulating national economic growth.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com