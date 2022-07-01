United Arab Emirates, Dubai: – Poly has revealed the winners of its UAE Channel Partner of the Year Awards for the fiscal year 2022 (FY22). Microsoft, First Video Communications, Westcon, ATS Networks, Al Zubair and Sana Soft are amongst 16 partners that have been recognised for their technical proficiency, commitment to service delivery, and cooperative growth.

“As distributed workforces and hybrid work increasingly become the norm, collaboration tools are key to derive value from centralized and decentralized organizational structures,” said Bob Aoun, Director Sales at Poly. “As a channel-first organisation, Poly’s success is intertwined with the success of our partners. We want our channel partners to appreciate us as much as we appreciate them. Their extensive expertise and market experience has successfully helped us to grow our business by many folds and these awards take our relationship to new levels of growth.”

Poly offers a diverse, creative, and award-winning profile of unified communications solutions, as well as a system of prolific channel partners who collaborate closely with customers. Poly's Partner Program outlines our joint strategy and roadmap for delivering differentiated solutions and being market leaders.

The Poly Partner Program strategy has three core pillars: Contribution, Commitment and Capabilities. The program allows Poly partners to differentiate their business in the market with continuous learning, growth and reward opportunities provided by Poly through various metal level rewards, product certifications, and product specialisations for Voice, Video and Headsets and Services business excellence.

Poly – FY22 UAE Channel Partner of the Year Awards

FY22 Distributor of the Year Award - First Video Communications

FY22 Emerging Market Distributor of the Year Award - Al Zubair

FY22 Growth Distributor of the Year Award - Westcon

FY22 Gulf Fast Growing Partner of the Year - Pais Saudi Arabia

FY22 Microsoft Partner of the Year - United Makgroup Technologies

FY22 Gulf Top Performing Partner of the Year - Alpha Data

FY22 Gulf Headsets Partner of the year - Pramsol Electronics Trading

FY22 French Africa Top Performing Partner of the Year - ATS Networks

FY22 Egypt Fast Growing Partner of the Year - Sana Soft

FY22 Africa Strategic Partner of the Year - Alfa O and O Ventures

FY22 Africa Project of the Year - Fairgreen

FY22 Africa Partner of the Year - Netri Tech

FY22 Africa Emerging Partner of the Year - MFI Technology Solutions

FY22 Pakistan Project of the Year - Clevtron

FY22 Gulf Voice Solutions of the Year - Advanced Integration Technologies

FY22 Strategic Alliance Partner of the year - Microsoft

