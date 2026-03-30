The little tasks can add up quickly. Planning a trip with friends often means juggling multiple apps —checking your Calendar to avoid clashes, booking a car to the airport, reopening Notes to review the places you want to visit, keeping track of receipts, and staying up late to edit your photos until they’re ready to post.

Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S26 series is designed to make those moments easier. By proactively working on your behalf, it cuts down on the steps needed, helping you get things done. It’s support that shows up at the right moment, so you can stay focused on the task at hand instead of bouncing between apps and managing every input.

What are the key Galaxy AI features on Galaxy S26 series?

On the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy AI shows up across the tasks people deal with every day — making it simpler to plan, create, organize, share, and more. From context-aware suggestions that keep conversations moving to intuitive tools that help refine and organize visual content, Galaxy AI helps you stay in the flow.

Now Nudge adapts to what’s on your screen and what’s already on your device to proactively suggest helpful actions at just the right time. Texting a friend about plans for a night out? When a date comes up in the chat, Galaxy S26 recognizes it, shows what’s already on your calendar for that day, and offers to add the event, all without switching apps.

And when someone asks for photos from your trip to New York, Now Nudge can automatically suggest relevant images from the Gallery, so you can share in seconds instead of searching through albums. It can even pull up saved info across your device, like a list of cool bars you jotted down in Samsung Notes — no need to dig through the relevant apps, Galaxy S26 takes care of the extra steps for you.

For step-by-step instructions on how to experience these Galaxy AI features, watch here.

Galaxy S26 can take care of multi-step tasks behind the scenes, making everyday moments feel easier. Through natural interactions, Google Gemini can search and complete complex actions seamlessly across apps. If you’re running late to meet friends, simply long-press the side button and ask Gemini to order a taxi to your destination — it will open the app and prepare the ride for you to approve. It offers an early look at what agentic AI can do, completing routine tasks in the background so you can offload the busywork.

Galaxy cameras have always made it easy to capture fantastic photos. With Galaxy S26, the upgraded Photo Assist and Creative Studio make editing and customizing content just as seamless.

Photo Assist now supports natural language editing, allowing you to make edits by simply saying what you want to change, without technical terms, specialized tools, or editing expertise. Maybe you’re framing the perfect dinner shot, but your friend takes a bite before the photo happens. Ask to restore the missing bite, and Photo Assist fills it back in. Or if a landscape photo looks great but you want a moodier feel, ask to shift the scene from day to night. You can review changes as you go and jump back to any earlier stage whenever you want, making the process even easier.

Accessible from the Edge Panel, Creative Studio brings your ideas to life in one simple space, turning a sketch, photo, or prompt into polished visuals — like funny stickers for a group chat, or a wallpaper that reflects your style. Once you generate a result, you can keep editing or share it right away without switching tools, so your creative rhythm stays uninterrupted.

Galaxy AI also helps you stay organized and handle everyday documents with less hassle. Got paperwork that can’t wait? Document Scan is built right into the Camera app. Imagine you’re at a doctor’s office and a form needs to be filled out by a family member — you can scan it and send them a clean digital copy instantly. Galaxy S26 recognizes the document, removes distortions and distractions such as creases or even a finger in the corner. If there are multiple pages, they can be combined automatically into a single PDF, just like that.

Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S26 series is built to handle the little steps that chip away at your time throughout the day. By reducing the effort behind everyday tasks, it makes each interaction feel more intuitive. The result is a phone that adapts to you and works with you — so you can spend less time managing the process and more time enjoying the moment.

Check out Try Galaxy to test out some of the latest features on the device you’re holding right now. Learn more about Galaxy S26 Ultra and all the latest Galaxy devices on Samsung.com.