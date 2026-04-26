Strengthening the role of Agentic AI, in managing administrative tasks and executing decisions

An advanced professional executive program, including the recognition and honoring of the 100 selected leaders

Five cohorts in the first phase, with 20 leaders and chief executives selected for each cohort.

The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation (AIJRF), the leading applied and academic organization specializing in media and artificial intelligence has announced the launch of what it described as the first Arab initiative of its kind aimed at preparing 100 Arab executive leaders in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital transformation and Management 4.0.

The initiative, titled AI & Management 4.0 Leaders (AIML), seeks to equip senior leaders across the public and private sectors with advanced capabilities to integrate Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and artificial intelligence into institutional transformation strategies and modern management systems.

The program is being launched in cooperation with AIAMT.

Under the first phase of the initiative, organizers said five executive cohorts will be delivered, with 20 CEOs and senior leaders selected for each cohort, bringing the total to 100 participants.

Focus on Agentic AI and Executive Transformation

According to the organizers, the AIML program will place special emphasis on the growing role of Agentic AI — autonomous AI systems capable of executing tasks, supporting operational management, and assisting decision-making processes.

The initiative also includes a high-level recognition ceremony honoring the 100 selected leaders upon successful completion of the executive program.

Executive Statement

Dr. Mohammed Abdulzaher, Chief Executive Officer of AIJRF, said the initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Management 4.0 models across Arab institutions.

“Through AIML, we seek to inspire Arab leaders in both the public and private sectors to adopt next-generation management systems powered by artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and Fourth Industrial Revolution tools,” he said.

“The future of leadership will depend on combining human intelligence with machine intelligence in managing operations, making decisions, and delivering smarter services.”

He added that many organizations in the region still face capability gaps in data analytics, personalization, automation and AI-enabled governance.

“This initiative is designed to help executives transition from traditional management structures toward agile, intelligent and future-ready institutions,” he said.

Strategic Objectives

The AIML initiative aims to:

Promote advanced leadership and Management 4.0 concepts among Arab executives

Strengthen institutional AI integration capabilities

Equip leaders with world-class management tools and advanced technologies

Enhance digital leadership thinking and smart decision-making

Enable organizations to implement digital transformation efficiently

Advance Government Management 4.0 practices

Increase innovation and sustainability

Improve productivity and reduce operational waste

Build a regional network of influential leaders

Develop AI-powered transformation roadmaps for participating institutions

Target Audience

The executive program is designed exclusively for senior leadership categories, including:

Chief Executive Officers

Board Members

Managing Directors

Vice Chairpersons

First and Second Tier Executives

University Presidents

College Deans

Business Owners

Leaders of large and medium-sized enterprises

Executive Curriculum

The 20-hour applied training program will cover:

Integrating Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies into transformation strategies

Foundations of Management 4.0

Agentic AI for administrative execution and decision support

AI for decision-makers

AI-powered institutional digital transformation

Smart KPIs and performance systems

Executive cybersecurity

Designing transformation roadmaps for future-ready organizations

Admission Criteria

Applicants must:

Belong to one of the targeted executive categories Hold authority to support AI integration within their organizations Commit to full attendance and active practical participation

Regional Significance

Industry observers say the initiative reflects increasing demand across the Arab region for executive education focused on artificial intelligence, governance modernization, and productivity-led transformation.

With governments and corporations accelerating investments in AI, programs such as AIML are expected to play a growing role in preparing leadership talent for the next phase of economic development.

About the AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the first leading academic and applied institution and think tank in media studies, artificial intelligence and content in general, the Media of the Metaverse , and technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. It was founded in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates, by a group of professors and researchers specialized in media studies, artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution, and the humanities.

AIJRF currently has more than 25 global and regional initiatives in artificial intelligence, media, and university education, and has more than 120 training programs, including “professional diplomas” and specialized programs in using artificial intelligence tools and applications and integrating them into a number of specializations, including : “Education, Media, Intelligent Government Services, Financial Services, Marketing, the Metaverse, Future Cities, Sustainable Development, and creating all forms of content using artificial intelligence.”

AIJRF Works on Three Main Pillars:

1- AIJRF provides Academic and scientific research, reports and educational curricula in Artificial Intelligence Journalism, Media of Metaverse, 7G Journalism, Robotization of Marketing and AI & Media.

2- AIJRF works to develop new tools, technologies, Apps and solutions in the content industry through artificial intelligence and Metaverse in the fields of: media, education, healthcare, and the Intelligence Government Services.

3- AIJRF Develops and upgrades the Dynamic Human Skills (DHS) of individuals, institutions, universities and governments in line with the requirements of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions and the skills of the future and Media of Metaverse.