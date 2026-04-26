Manama – Tabreed Bahrain, a leading provider of sustainable district cooling solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Arabian International Company WLL as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the expansion of its chilled water network in the northern seafront area of Manama.

The project forms part of Tabreed Bahrain’s medium-term cooling strategy to support growing demand across key urban developments in the area. Once completed, the expansion will increase Tabreed Bahrain’s connected cooling capacity by 12,000 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT), with operations scheduled to commence in summer 2027.

The network expansion is designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of cooling supply while supporting broader energy optimisation objectives. By increasing the penetration of district cooling, the project will contribute to reducing pressure on Bahrain’s electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, while enabling more efficient energy use and supporting carbon emissions reduction.

The investment underscores Tabreed Bahrain’s continued commitment to strengthening its operations in the Kingdom and advancing sustainable cooling solutions aligned with Bahrain’s national net-zero ambitions.

Commenting, Ali AlRumaihi, Country Manager, Tabreed Bahrain, said, “This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to supporting Bahrain’s urban development through reliable and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure. District cooling plays a critical role in reducing electricity consumption and improving overall system efficiency, and this project will enable us to meet increasing demand in the northern seafront area of Manama while contributing to national sustainability objectives.”

Rajan Sharma, Managing Director of Arabian International, added, “We are pleased to be appointed by Tabreed Bahrain on this important infrastructure project. Our team brings extensive experience in delivering complex EPC projects in the Kingdom, and we look forward to supporting the successful execution of this expansion to the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency.”

Arabian International, a Bahrain-based engineering and contracting firm, has a strong track record in delivering infrastructure and utility projects across the Kingdom, supporting both public and private sector developments.

The project is expected to play a key role in enabling sustainable urban growth in Manama by providing a scalable, energy-efficient cooling solution aligned with evolving environmental and infrastructure priorities.

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