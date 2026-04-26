Amman, Jordan — Sira Community Jordan has announced a year-long strategic partnership with Markazia Group, marking the launch of The Drive Series, a new chapter within its flagship platform, Sira Talks.

This partnership brings together two entities aligned on a shared belief: that meaningful progress is shaped by the decisions we make, the perspectives we gain, and the conversations we engage in.

As part of Sira’s year-round programming, Sira Talks has long served as a space for learning in community, bringing together individuals to share experiences, insights, and perspectives in a way that is both practical and grounded. As intentional designers of these spaces, Sira continues to shape how learning and connection come to life, with Markazia Group now joining to further elevate this experience.

Through The Drive Series, Markazia Group joins Sira Talks as a long-term partner, contributing to how the experience is shaped and carried forward. The series will span six talks throughout the year, featuring curated conversations with speakers from diverse industries, offering members practical insights drawn from real journeys, including the challenges, decisions, and defining moments that shape growth.

The partnership reflects a strong alignment in values. Markazia Group has built a reputation not only as a leader in the automotive and mobility sector in Jordan, but also as an employer of choice, placing people at the heart of its strategy. With a strong culture rooted in continuous learning, empowerment, collaboration, and innovation, Markazia Group consistently invests in developing its talent and creating an environment where individuals can grow, contribute, and lead with purpose. This people-first philosophy aligns naturally with Sira Community’s mission to foster authentic growth and meaningful connection.

“At Sira, we’ve always focused on creating spaces where people can learn from one another in a real and grounded way,” said Zara Najjar, Co-Founder of Sira Community. “This partnership with Markazia Group allows us to build on that by adding another layer of intention to how these conversations are experienced and remembered.”

“At Markazia Group, we believe that growth starts with people. Our commitment goes beyond business, we invest in creating a culture where learning, curiosity, and meaningful connections drive both individual and collective success. Partnering with Sira Community reflects our belief in the power of shared experiences and continuous development and reinforces our role as an organization that enables people to thrive”, said Yousef Al-Hasan, HR Director at Markazia Group.

As part of the series, each talk will extend beyond the room through structured takeaways, including speaker-led insights and member reflections, building toward a collective body of knowledge by the end of the year.

Markazia Group’s involvement reflects a shared commitment to supporting professionals in moving forward with clarity and purpose, while reinforcing its position as an organization that actively invests in people, learning, and meaningful community engagement.

The first edition of The Drive Series took place in March in Amman, marking the beginning of a year-long journey. Additional sessions are scheduled throughout the year, featuring a diverse lineup of influential speakers from various industries, each bringing unique perspectives, experiences, and insights to the community.

About Sira Community

Sira is a private, members-only business community for diverse professionals who share similar values and seek meaningful connection beyond surface-level engagement. Founded in 2022, Sira brings together 150+ members across Jordan and the UAE, supporting both personal and professional growth. To learn more or apply, register for a discovery call via their website: https://www.sira.network.

About Markazia Group

Markazia Group is a leading mobility solutions provider in Jordan and the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Hino trucks, Yamaha motorcycles and scooters, Budget Car Rental, Autel electric vehicle chargers, King Long buses, Petronas lubricants, and Henkel, DENSO, and BG products. Since 1999, the company has established itself as a market leader in mobility, automotive sales, after-sales services, and genuine spare parts.

Driven by a people-first philosophy, Markazia Group is widely recognized as an employer of choice in Jordan, fostering a culture built on continuous learning, empowerment, and innovation. Beyond its diverse portfolio, the Group is committed to shaping the future of mobility while creating meaningful impact through its community-focused strategy and strong corporate social responsibility initiatives. Markazia Group goes beyond being a distributor, it is an organization dedicated to driving progress for its people, customers, and society.